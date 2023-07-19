SEABROOK — The Rev. Chung “Daniel” Ho Lee has been appointed the new pastor of Trinity United Church.
Lee began serving as pastor July 1. A large number of members attended his first worship service July 2, according to the church.
Services begin at 11 a.m. in the church sanctuary at 103 Lafayette Road. A new Bible study starts Aug 1.
Bible study will be held on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. in the Parish House, 29 Main St.
Lee and his wife, Jinah Kim, reside in York, Maine, where he also serves as pastor of York-Ogunquit United Methodist Church.
