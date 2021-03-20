The Triton Regional School District is currently accepting registrations for the preschool program for the 2021-22 school year. In order to be enrolled, a child must be 3 years old by Sept. 1, 2021.
The registration site can be reached by going to www.tritonschools.org and clicking on the preschool/kindergarten quick link to register at your hometown school.
The preschool program has three sessions being offered for the 2021-22 school year.
For age 3: Mornings on Tuesday and Thursday from 8:25 to 11:15 a.m.
For ages 4 and 5: Mornings on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:25 to 11:15 a.m.
For ages 4 and 5: Full-day session, Monday through Friday, 8:25 a.m. to 2:55 p.m.; early dismissal on Wednesdays at 11:15 a.m.
For more information call Salisbury Elementary School (978-463-5852); Pine Grove School in Rowley (978-948-2520); or Newbury Elementary School (978-465-5353).
