NEWBURYPORT — A 21-year-old Salisbury resident took a risk, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and leased a brick-and-mortar space at 28 Inn St. for her online boutique, The Wild Clover, on Dec. 1.
Patrice Sweeney first began reselling her clothing online at age 15 using the shopping app Depop.
The 2017 Triton Regional High School graduate worked at Francesca's in Newburyport for about four years before transferring to another one of its locations at the Northshore Mall about this time last year.
Sweeney always imagined working in management at Francesca's but over the past year, her goals changed and she decided to "part ways" with the clothing chain. She then worked at some local boutiques before realizing she wanted to run her own store.
As this was happening, Sweeney was also reselling her clothing on Poshmark, an online marketplace.
In September, she decided to take the leap and establish her own business. She acquired a business license, designed a logo, and chose to name her fashion boutique after her 2-year-old, highly energetic mini Australian shepherd, Clover.
Sweeney launched her online business, www.thewildclover.shop, while also selling on Poshmark.
She continued to spend a lot of time in downtown Newburyport, though. Her mother, Darlene, owns WSM Talent and Model Agency, which has an office on Middle Street.
While walking around downtown one day in early November, Sweeney noticed that the space at 28 Inn St., where the Elephant's Trunk did business for nearly 50 years before it closed in September, was available to lease.
She did not envision opening a physical store, especially during a pandemic, but took down the information and ultimately reached out to the landlord for more information.
As she considered the opportunity more, Sweeney realized that the investment would help her reach more clientele. It would also give people the chance to "touch the product, see how it feels and try things on," she said.
After taking a tour of the space with the landlord, Sweeney immediately saw potential, signed a lease and began getting the store ready to open ahead of the December holidays.
The boutique offers a variety of handpicked clothing, jewelry, shoes and accessories such as bags, belts and even, masks. While Sweeney continues to have success selling items online, she said having the physical store, especially in downtown Newburyport, gives her business more exposure.
Her new store is bringing in more customers than her online store was attracting.
"I've been open two weeks now and it's been better than I ever could have imagined," she said.
Customers who are uncomfortable going into the store can still purchase items online and either pick them up curbside or have items shipped to directly.
When asked if she had any advice for other young entrepreneurs starting out, Sweeney said it's all about that "initial risk."
"I was so afraid of taking the initial risk because it's something that I have always thought about doing, but I was so skeptical," she said. "You can't let your mind or those thoughts hold you back or you're never going to achieve anything that way."
The space on Inn Street is U-shaped, so Sweeney put up a wall with fitting rooms to divide the store. One half is The Wild Clover and the other half, beginning in January, will be the new Newburyport office for WSM Talent and Model Agency.
Sweeney's mother, Darlene, will move there from her current Middle Street space. Darlene said the pandemic has actually brought a lot of clients into her agency due to everyone being online. With everything remote, she said everyone is "put on the same playing field" online.
WSM Talent has more clients in New York, despite not having an office there, than it does in the Boston area right now, which is a big change, she added.
A few of her clients are set to star in "Don't Look Up," which is now filming in and around Boston. The movie will be available on Netflix in 2021.
To learn about The Wild Clover or to shop online, visit www.thewildclover.shop. The store is open every day from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., but Sweeney said she may close one day a week beginning in January.
For more on WSM Talent, go to www.wsmtalent.com.
