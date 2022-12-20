NEWBURYPORT — The Triton Regional School District’s team of prekindergarten to Grade 12 art teachers from Newbury, Salisbury and Rowley spent an afternoon at the Custom House Maritime Museum and learned about each sculpture in the “Legendary Newburyporters” exhibit by speaking with artist Jeffrey Briggs.
Newbury Elementary School teacher Brittany Williams said the professional development day was a valuable learning experience for the educators.
“It’s important to get out of the classroom to see art in the public realm and especially art with a local connection,” Williams said in a release. “It was such an honor to meet sculptor Jeffrey Briggs. He talked us through his process and through the history of each sculpture. We talked about ways to bring history to life through art. We are so grateful to the Custom House for hosting this outstanding professional development.”
Teachers were greeted at the historic red doors of the museum with welcome bags of items, including the book: “Legendary Newburyporters, Sculptures by Jeffrey Briggs; A Chronicle of Achievement in the 18th and 19th Centuries,” edited by Jesse Motes and Margaret Motes.
In the Bushee Gallery, teachers met with Briggs, who hosted a question-and-answer session and shared his artistic processes.
“I emphasized with the teachers that they have such a treasure in the history here, especially with the individuals, and that they should emphasize this history in their teaching,” Briggs said in the release. “It’s incredible how many people from this area have impacted the nation and the world.”
Custom House Executive Director Christopher Silva said he was thrilled to meet and talk with the teachers.
“It was an absolute pleasure for me, the executive director, to have these incredibly talented teachers,” Silva said. “It was a proud moment to see local artist Jeffrey Briggs share how he created the wonderful figures on exhibit at the museum. It’s really what our museum is all about: preserving, educating, and sharing Newburyport’s rich maritime history and those that make it happen.”
The Custom House invites educators of all subjects and grade levels to contact the museum to discuss professional development opportunities. Call 978-462-8681 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.