BYFIELD — Concerns about the coronavirus prompted cancellation of a Triton Regional Middle School field trip to Washington, D.C., and could do the same for a high school trip to Disney World.
The School Committee unanimously canceled the trip, scheduled for April 6-9, based on the recommendation of Superintendent Brian Forget at its meeting Wednesday night.
“I think it is only a matter of time before that trip becomes nearly impossible for us to still pull off,” Forget said.
Forget voiced his frustration with the state and its handling of the coronavirus situation.
“The lack of guidance from the state has been rather frustrating,” Forget said. “There is general guidance but when you say, ‘Avoid large gatherings,’ well, what do you mean by ‘large gatherings?’ (Then they tell you), ‘Use your best judgment.’ There’s a lot of pushing back to ‘talk to your local health agent’ and there is information that they just don’t have.”
Forget also said it is “just a matter of time” before the virus begins appearing locally, but he will need more information before canceling school anytime soon.
“I think it is going to become a reality here for everyone pretty soon,” Forget said. “Everyone is going to know someone who is being watched, who is being monitored, who is at risk.”
Forget also recommended that he be allowed to decide whether to cancel a high school visual and performing arts department trip to Florida scheduled for April 13-17.
“My suggestion to you tonight is to take a vote to approve or disapprove of the trip on its merits,” Forget said. “I would be comfortable taking on the mantle of that decision if you are willing to provide me with that.”
Forget said 57 students and 10 chaperones are scheduled to go on the Florida trip.
Committee member Deborah Choate said she has been on the Florida trip in the past and knows it is a special opportunity. She advocated for allowing Forget to make the decision.
The committee voted 7-1, with Dina Sullivan opposed, to allow Forget to determine if the Florida trip should take place. Forget said he expects to decide within the next two weeks.
“I don’t think this crisis is going to get better anytime soon,” Sullivan said.
A handful of local parents voiced their opposition on Wednesday night to canceling the Florida trip, including Salisbury resident Krista McNeil.
“I understand that the school is ultimately responsible for the students and the staff while on the trip,” McNeil said. “If given the choice to still go, I would. I personally would even be willing to sign a waiver or not hold the school responsible for some sort of exposure incident to my child.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
