BYFIELD — In a normal school year, a pair of Triton Regional High School seniors are called down to the main office in late April to be told they are their class valedictorian and salutatorian. But 2020 has been far from normal.
Since classes at school have been canceled until 2020-21, a rolling rally of local police and fire vehicles led a roughly 30-vehicle parade of well-wishers past the homes of Class of 2020 valedictorian Jamie Bell and salutatorian Tyler Godfrey on Wednesday morning.
“This doesn’t have the pomp and circumstance of most years,” Principal Patrick Kelley said. “So we are trying to find ways to have fun during this and to celebrate the kids at a time when they feel like everything is being taken away from them."
Police and fire vehicles from the Triton Regional School District towns of Salisbury, Newbury and Rowley made up the front of the rolling rally with about 20 Triton teachers in vehicles bringing up the rear.
The parade first passed by Jamie's Newbury home where her mother, Jen Bell, said she engaged in some innocent subterfuge to keep her daughter in the dark.
"We told her the parade was going to be for the twins who live across the street from us," Jen Bell said.
When all of the whooping and hollering began, Jamie had no idea the parade was for her and was still wondering why the rest of her family was standing in her neighbors’ driveway.
"It took several cars into the parade for her to get that it was all for her," her mother said. "We are so overwhelmed with gratitude that they would take the time to do this to honor her."
The family's trick surprised her daughter, who will be headed to Bates College this fall to study biology.
"I was still cheering 'Happy Birthday' for my neighbors," Jamie said. "I sort of reeled back when I found out it was for me. I'm still in shock but it feels really good that people care that much. If we were in school, this kind of thing probably wouldn't happen, so it is a little bittersweet."
Tyler was also tricked by his mother, who told him to go out in the driveway to pick up something heavy when the parade suddenly drove past his Rowley home.
“A bunch of police and fire trucks went by, then there was a car with a sign that said 'Congratulations Salutatorian,'" he said. "That's when I said, 'Yep, that's for me.' I was shocked a little bit and surprised and not really sure what to do."
Tyler said he is headed to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the fall to study "some type of engineering."
"I'll figure out what type when I get there," he said.
Newbury police Officer John Lucey coordinated the rally.
"Principal Kelley reached out to me last week and asked if I wanted to get involved with this," Lucey said. "So, I thought, 'Let's get some other people involved.'"
English teacher James Allen taught both students as juniors and was a part of the parade.
"They are completely deserving of this and are great kids," Allen said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.