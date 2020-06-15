SALISBURY — A senior year caught in the pandemic led to a unique graduation ceremony Saturday night for Triton Regional High School’s Class of 2020.
The 171 Triton young men and women began the evening parading in their cars through Rowley and Newbury on their way to a drive-in graduation ceremony in the Hunt Memorial Beach Parking Lot in Salisbury, complete with movie screens and honking car horns in place of applause.
Superintendent Brian Forget told the class he “borrowed” an essay from his wife, Heidi, who works as a college therapist, for his commencement speech titled, “The Death of Expectancy.”
“You have become the transitional generation between two worlds, a world before pandemic and a world after,” Forget said.
He said he fears the Class of 2020 may have lost its sense of expecting good things to happen.
“Whatever you have lost, whatever you have watched dissolve away and whatever is yet to disappear in the coming months, please do not allow expectancy to go, too,” Forget said. “The good thing, the exciting thing, the celebratory thing, they are coming.”
The superintendent urged the graduates to gather their strength and turn the loss of so many high school traditions this year into their unique strength.
“Class of 2020, the world needs you now more than ever,” Forget said. “I can’t wait to hear how you’ve changed it for the better.”
Valedictorian Jamie Bell congratulated her class on receiving their diplomas Saturday night, even if the ceremony was not what anyone could have imagined in September.
“You have worked tirelessly to get to this point and while it may not be the way we envisioned it, this celebration is no less special or meaningful than any other year,” Bell said.
She began planning her valedictory speech right before all schools in the state were shut down in March due to the COVID-19 virus.
“I remember last year seniors’ biggest complaint was that they had the least amount of snow days for any class in recent history,” Bell said. “Yeah, I think it’s safe to say that we’ve got them beat.”
Bell added that it would be easy to complain about the Class of 2020’s place in history, but she preferred instead to look at the “unique opportunity it has given us.”
“You are entering a world that is constantly changing, now more than ever, a world where there is an increasing need for strong leadership,” Bell said. “And in this ever-changing environment, you will undoubtedly be faced with adversity and you will be forced to make a choice. You can either back down or you can rise to the challenge. As I look out on this group of strong, passionate, educated young adults, I have no doubt that you’ll see the opportunity and find your unique way to lead.”
Triton salutatorian Tyler Godfrey told his classmates, “There was a point, that feels like years ago, when our lives were normal.”
“We did not want to see our friends through FaceTime, Zoom calls, or sitting in lawn chairs and on tailgates six feet apart in parking lots. We did not want to be stuck in a house with our parents and siblings for months on end,” Godfrey said. “However, that time spent with our families has made us closer and will serve us well in the future. On the flip side, we are ready to leave home and go off on our own adventures. And I would believe that our parents are ready for us to leave, too. My mother has said that I am being evicted in September.”
First-year Principal Patrick Kelley, who was named Educator of the Year on Saturday, told the graduates that they will have to face the challenges of “systemic racism, climate change, health care and the growing wealth disparity” as they move on in their lives.
“During your time at Triton, you have listened to diverse perspectives, challenged preconceived notions and thought about how you will shape the world when you leave here,” Kelley said. “As you move into adulthood, remember the importance of trying to understand diverse perspectives and never settling for something being the way that it is because it has always been that way. We hope that the work we have done has provided a foundation for you to be able to move forward and help to respond to these issues helping to shape our collective future.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
