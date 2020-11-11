BYFIELD — A contracted cleaning crew at Triton Regional Middle and High schools is under quarantine for possible exposure to COVID-19, but no students or staff have been affected, school officials say.
Superintendent Brian Forget said National Facility Services, a Westford-based cleaning company, informed the district that the crew has been asked to quarantine.
“They have been quarantined, but that does not mean that there was a case within that crew,” Forget said. “We were notified that they had to quarantine and it was determined by the public health nurse that they were all close contacts.”
Forget added that the district was notified of the quarantine over the weekend and the crew has not been in the building since.
“There are no close contacts within this building, students, staff or otherwise,” Forget said.
Students in the district have been back in class in a hybrid learning mode since the last week of October.
Forget said the cleaning crew only works in the evenings, and none of the crew members have been on the Byfield campus since last week.
“They are here after the school day, cleaning into the evening,” he said. “They are in the building when staff are in the building, and during traditional hours, you may have students in the building after hours and whatnot. But the building clears out after school right now.”
No Triton students or staff have tested positive for the coronavirus, he said.
