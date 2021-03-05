BYFIELD — Social distancing monitors and temporary outdoor tents could be part of a full return to classrooms next month in the Triton Regional School District.
State Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley has asked that students in public schools return to their classrooms five days a week in April.
Riley is expected to meet with the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education today to ask for approval of his plan.
Triton students have been using the remote/hybrid learning model since January and the School Committee began looking at potential plans for accommodating a move to full-time, in-class learning at its meeting Wednesday.
Chairwoman Nerissa Wallen said the committee told Superintendent Brian Forget to move forward as if Riley's plan will happen.
"There's not a lot of time here so we essentially have to make a plan as if it is going to happen," she said. "We asked Brian to start looking at what social distancing can be achieved in all of the rooms, which they had actually already started."
Forget will send a brief survey to parents asking what their preferred learning model would be once the district shifts to full, in-person learning. He is also planning to host a local COVID-19 vaccination clinic for all teachers, faculty and staff.
Wallen said the district is considering the purchase of large tents to serve as additional classroom and cafeteria space.
"Any situation where students are going to be unmasked, there has to be greater social distancing," she said. "The tents would particularly be used for lunches but classes could be held out there."
Wallen said if more space becomes available for students, more monitoring will be required.
"It's not just finding the space, it is finding the people," she said. "Even if they are in a classroom with their masks on, at a lower distancing, we have to achieve those greater distances when they are unmasked."
The district will still offer remote learning for families that opt to keep children at home as well as others who feel they will need more stringent social distancing guidelines, she said.
"We will have to have our students in essentially three different models: high priority, hybrid or remote," Wallen said. "They will have to choose either five days fully in person, knowing that there will be a lower standard of social distancing, or they will need to go to the remote academy and stay fully remote, following the district's transition."
The district's plans remain hypothetical unless Riley's plan is ratified.
"There are still a lot of questions about what is going to happen," Wallen said. "We don't have any guidance as to what is going to happen and we don't have any dates yet. So there are still a lot of big questions there."
The district would also need to chose a date for a full return to classes.
"We will aim for a transition no later than the week after April vacation," Wallen said.
The School Committee is expected to discuss the matter further March 10.
"The hope is that we have a lot of information from the state at that point," Wallen said. "If all the guidance does come in, we will schedule a meeting for March 17 if everything falls into place the way we hope it will."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
