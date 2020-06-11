BYFIELD — The superintendent of the Triton Regional School District is ready to move on to the 2020-21 school year with all of his programs still in place, but said Wednesday a potential shortfall in state revenue could cost Triton upward of 40 jobs.
"We are going through the process of identifying cuts and what that would look like," Superintendent Brian Forget said. "If we're talking about a $2 million cut, we are talking about likely 40-plus individuals to close that kind of a gap.”
The School Committee approved a $44.4 million operating budget (up 5% from last year) on March 11. But March 13 turned out to be the last day of classroom teaching due to the coronavirus shutdown, and the district closed its doors March 16.
Forget said representatives from the three towns in the district — Salisbury, Newbury and Rowley — have pledged to include the committee's budget in their own operating numbers.
The three towns will hold their annual spring town meetings the week of June 22. Newbury has been asked to pay an assessment fee of $9.9 million, Rowley's assessment is $11.1 million and Salisbury has been asked to pay $13.7 million.
"They told us, 'We believe the budget that you provided and approved was the right budget, it's going to be challenging but we will support this and we fully intend to be creative and do whatever is necessary to hold our town meetings,'" Forget said. "That is obviously a good thing."
But the School Committee's budget relied on state revenue predictions made before the COVID-19 shutdown began.
Forget said he has been told by state legislators that he should assume a "20 to 25% reduction in state aid," which could translate to cutting more than 40 positions at Triton.
Forget said all departments, including administration, would be under scrutiny but losing a potential 40 people would represent cutting 10% of Triton's staff.
"We will be looking at everything, administrators, paraprofessionals, support staff, everything," he said. "To get to $2 million, it would be massive."
He added that his district is also on the hook to provide roughly $880,000 in step increases and cost-of-living adjustments for all its employees and he “will keep the dialogue going” with the district's union members.
"We are currently in negotiations with the School Committee," Forget said. "But we're sitting in limbo waiting to see what the state does, just like everything else."
The superintendent said he expects to hear more from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education next week and the district will have a much better idea of what the coming school year will look like once the state House of Representatives releases its revised budget numbers in early July.
"If we come out of the House 1 budget level funded for Chapter 70, I would feel very different then I do if we come out with a 20% cut," Forget said. "That would be the first sign. Some towns are not renewing nonprofessional status teachers mostly. But every district is different."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News.
