BYFIELD — The Triton Music Parents Organization will host its annual electronics recycling event Oct. 24.
The fundraiser will be held at Triton Regional High School, 112 Elm St., Byfield, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Phones/cell phones, keyboards, networking equipment, wires, cables and tablets will cost $5 to recycle. VCR/DVD players, fax machines, toasters and receivers will cost $10. Microwaves, monitors, computers, desktop printers and copiers will cost $20.
Washers, dryers, stoves, dishwashers, air conditioning units and refrigerators will cost $30 while televisions (plastic or wood consoles) will cost $45.
Cash, checks, Visa and MasterCard will be accepted and the proceeds will go to supporting music in Triton schools.
