Triton food-service workers team up on grab-and-go meals

SALISBURY — Schools may be closed but students in the three Triton Regional School District towns can still get a good breakfast and lunch thanks to an ambitious grab-and-go meal delivery program.
The towns of Rowley, Newbury and Salisbury make up the Triton district and since Salisbury qualifies for the USDA school lunch reimbursement program, students in all three towns are seeing the benefit of the new lunch delivery program while waiting out the COVID-19 virus school shut down.
Triton Superintendent Brian Forget said a group of the district’s food services workers gathered at Salisbury Elementary Wednesday morning to prepare grab-and-go breakfast and lunch meals which were then delivered via school bus to a number of Triton bus stops in Salisbury.
Forget said the district isn’t using all its bus routes, having condensed them for this delivery process. “These are roughly 35 or 40 minute routes and any kids who are at those stops under the age of 18, they are getting a meal.”
Each prepackaged meal includes a breakfast and lunch including a piece of fruit, shelf-stable milk and juice, according to Forget.
“Think Lunchables when it comes to the lunch itself,” Forget said. “So you don’t have to worry about food contamination. This is just our food services staff gathering and putting these meals together in the bag that becomes a reimbursable meal.”
Meals are also available for pickup at Salisbury Elementary from 8 a.m. The district has also partnered with Our Neighbors’ Table, Pettengill House, and the Boys and Girls Club of the Lower Merrimack Valley which have been taking care of meal delivery in Newbury and Rowley.
“We are handing the meals right into the car” at Salisbury Elementary, Forget said. “We don’t even ask them to get out of the car. No names are exchanged and no addresses. If a parent pulls up and says they have three kids, we hand them three meals.”
Forget credited Triton food services director Lucinda Ward as “the brains behind the entire operation.”
“She really put all of this together,” he said. “She is an absolute rock star and put together an outstanding program.”
Ward said the new delivery program is all part of being a good neighbor.
“These are our neighbors, our friends, our students and our children so we need to make sure that they get fed during this difficult time,” Ward said. “It is already the middle of the month so I know some people’s (financial) benefits have worn out. With all of the craziness, they are trying to stock up at the store and they are all depleted. We want to make sure that some regularity remains with these kids.”
Keeping school lunches on schedule can help to bring some normalcy back to stressed out families, she said.
“At least they know there is one constant thing,” she said. “They know they are still going to get a meal and don’t have to stress over that. I think that is something that makes it all worth it.”
Ward also praised her food services staff for all of their hard work so far.
“Whatever I come up with, they go forward with it,” Ward said. “So we have an assembly line going on at Salisbury Elementary School.”
According to Forget, more than 90 meals were delivered to area families on Wednesday and 314 on Thursday.
“I’m getting phone calls and emails from people who are thanking us,” Ward said. “When they were delivering the food on the buses, the parents were so grateful. Even if that was for just one family, that alone makes it worth it. It has been amazing.”
Area families looking to participate in the program can fill out a survey at www.tritonschools.org/#tab-id-2, or contact Ward at Lucinda.Ward@tritonschools.org.
“We’re not checking any names or addresses,” Forget said. “We used the survey to simply gauge numbers for production.”
Triton’s COVID-19 update page: www.tritonschools.org/#tab-id-2.
