Triton graduate is betting on himself

ROWLEY — Triton Regional High School Class of 2020 graduate Joe Luciano had decided against going to college anytime in the near future but students all across the country have learned not to bet against him.
The Rowley resident placed first in the state version of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association's Stock Market Game in his sophomore year (and made $80,000 in virtual money on a $100,000 investment.) Luciano then topped the Distributive Education Clubs of America's Collegiate Stock Market Challenge in his junior year, (clearing $59,000 on $1000,000.)
The 18-year-old decided to try his hand at the state game once again as a senior this fall and had a bold predication for his business education teacher Richard Fisher.
"He told me he was going to make a million bucks this year," Fisher said. "That's a pretty broad statement but I did not discount it. Typically, you say, 'yeah, sure you are.' But with Joe, I just nodded my head."
Luciano was as good as his word and made $1 million off of $100,000 to take first place once again.
"I figured I might as well try to get to the million mark," Luciano said. "To be totally honest, there was probably a little bit of luck involved with the way the market was. But I probably hit the $1 million mark right before we were pulled out of school in March. So I finished probably a month before the game ended and I just called it."
The self-made virtual millionaire also did well by shorting Tesla Inc., both in and out of the stock market game.
"I bet against Tesla early in the spring when they were at around $900 a share," Luciano said. "But they went down initially and then went right back up. They are back up to close to $1,000 a share and, last week, I shorted them again and it made about $500 in an hour."
Luciano did so well that the the game's administrators decided to investigate his trades.
"I got a notification that they were looking into one of my accounts, so I knew it was Joe," Fisher said. "I knew he was about at $750,000 at that point."
Luciano was investigated and cleared of all potential game charges.
"He knew exactly what he was doing," Fisher said.
While many of his Triton classmates are headed into college or the armed forces in the fall, not so for Luciano.
"I just don't think the value is there right now," Luciano said. "It is really expensive. I would end up taking out a loan and an amortized loan isn't exactly what it says it is at face value. It's not like you're exactly pulling $150,000 out. You're going to end up paying about $300,000. I just don't think it's going to give me that type of return compared to what I know and I think I am capable of doing. I am betting on myself."
Fisher said he has stopped trying to talk his former student into college.
"We've been talking about this for a couple of years and I can't really argue with him," Fisher said. "He told me doesn't think college is a good investment. This is not a one-dimensional person. He is a multifaceted individual. The more I got to know him, the more I found out there was to know."
Luciano got a brokerage account on his 18th birthday and currently works maintaining koi ponds for Rowley's North Shore Waterscapes.
"It's kind of relaxing and peaceful," Luciano said. "It's a little different from the stock market. But I have to find something else during the winter and probably just trade a bit."
Luciano has already had offers from local brokers and a local venture capitalists and he said college isn't completely out of consideration.
"Maybe if I'm not happy in about five years, I could see myself doing it, " Luciano said. "But I just don't want the debt."
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.