BYFIELD — A future of silver linings was predicted for a class of survivors when the Triton Regional High School Class of 2021 graduated at home once again Saturday afternoon.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced school administrators to hold last year’s graduation ceremony in Salisbury’s Hunt Memorial Beach parking lot on a Saturday night in mid-June.
But, with pandemic restrictions being loosened across the state, 149 members (of the 151 students) in Triton’s Class of 2021 returned to the Memorial Field at Institution for Savings Stadium for a traditional – if a bit warm – graduation ceremony Saturday afternoon.
“I remember standing on the stage out at Salisbury Beach for last year’s graduation, thinking how tumultuous and crazed the spring had been, naively longing for the fall when things would return to normal,” Superintendent Brian Forget said. “My gosh, if we only knew the year that lay ahead.”
Forget urged his new graduates not to mourn the loss of many of their traditions to the pandemic but to embrace the “silver lining” that each cloud eventually brings.
“The last year was challenging, and it is something no one wants to repeat, but be sure not to miss this silver lining; relationships matter, connection with others matters, and we need one another,” Forget said.
Class Valedictorian Sarah Harrington admitted that the pandemic had its upside for her and her classmates.
“Our class got to wake up at 7:42 for half the year and not be marked late,” Harrington said. “We got to come in late and leave early whenever we had a study, we didn’t need to pay for parking, we had open note tests and we didn’t have to take midterms or finals. While the information we all retained is questionable, it goes without saying that there are parts of this year that weren’t so bad.”
Harrington also reminded her classmates they have little sway over what goes on in the world but they can control their perspective, work ethic and character.
“While we may never be able to control those around us, we can continue to give 100% at achieving each goal from studying an extra hour, working hard at every practice, staying a bit later at the office, or working late to complete a project,” Harrington said. “We are so fortunate to have the opportunity to receive higher education and get incredible jobs. So take full advantage of it. There are people who would give anything to be in the position we are in.”
She thanked everyone in attendance Saturday for allowing the Class of 2021 to pursue their dreams.
“Wherever your future takes you as you leave this stadium, make every second count and continue to work hard,” she said. “You never know if we will have to put our lives on hold for another pandemic.”
Salutatorian Robbie Richenburg focused on the unprecedented nature of his class in his speech.
“Teachers had to adjust the way they would give lessons daily (while) students had to decide to wear or not wear pants,” Richenburg said. “How many people forgot to go on mute?”
Richenburg ended by telling his classmates that they have proven themselves to be survivors.
“We have been through a pandemic of global proportions and a divisive presidential election,” he said. “These times will not define us but mold us into the people we will become. This will always be a part of us. I wonder how soon we will look back and see all the pictures of us wearing masks and laugh?”
Triton Regional High School Principal Patrick Kelley told the graduates that they, along with the Class of 2020, will be long remembered at Triton.
“The impacts of the pandemic did not define the Class of 2021. But rather provided opportunities for them to demonstrate the character that already existed,” Kelley said.
He said the Class of 2021 will be remembered for their perseverance; persistence; inclusivity; creativity; and desire to get things done.
“Each of these characteristics helped define this class prior to the pandemic,” he said. “Over the last year and a half, the mosaic of who they truly are has come into greater focus.”
