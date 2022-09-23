BYFIELD — The Triton Regional School District will host the Fall in Wellness Fair on Oct. 2 at the school stadium, 112 Elm St.
The free fair will include a bounce house, face painting, an obstacle course, bowling for pumpkins, yoga and cooking classes.
The school district was chosen among only a dozen schools across the country to participate in this grant-funded project, designed to bring a wellness event to the community this fall, according to a school official.
The event is sponsored by the National PTA and Rachel Ray’s foundation, Yum-O.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.