BYFIELD — The Triton Regional School District, which consists of three elementary schools, a middle school and high school, recently announced the launch of six new websites for each school and the district’s main site, www.tritonschools.org.
The updated sites have been years in the making, disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and then web developer issues. The goal for the redesign was to make sites simpler to navigate, while creating a uniform layout and consistency between all schools and the district that improves the user experience.
“Creating one cohesive look and feel that matched the needs of five different schools and the district as a whole was no easy feat,” said School Superintendent Brian Forget. “And while we expect to make minor tweaks in the weeks to come to ensure the best user experience possible, we are extremely happy with the final outcome for the websites.”
Visitors to the sites will now find the most frequently used information easily accessible at the top of the homepage, including links to Aspen, My School Bucks, menus and bus schedules.
This is followed by news, upcoming events, and a list of quick links to other areas of the site. Internal department pages include a list of staff and additional quick links to the most commonly requested information.
The district side is organized by “departments” on the top menu, while the school sites use a general school information tab structure. For those accessing the site on a mobile device, there is a universal “hamburger” button menu (three horizontal lines) that is key to the overall navigation.
Feedback is an important part of confirming that the websites meet the needs of the community, so visitors to the sites are encouraged to use the email link at the bottom of the home page to share thoughts and feedback on what works and what might be missing, according to the district.
Community members are also invited to visit the site frequently to stay on top of the latest news and calendar updates, as well as timely messages such as “no school” announcements.
