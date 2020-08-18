SALISBURY – Classes will return to the Triton Regional School District next month but they will be conducted remotely, according to the superintendent.
On Monday, Triton Superintendent Brian Forget joined host John Housianitis on a video conference call to be aired on an upcoming episode of Salisbury Community TV & Media Center's Salisbury Speaks.
Forget told Housianitis the Triton Regional School District will go back to school for four weeks of virtual classes beginning Sept. 16.
"Ultimately, a full and personal return is something that we are looking to do, as soon as we can possibly do that," Forget said. "I don't think there is any educator who would argue that learning remotely is better than in-person learning. It just, flat-out is not."
The superintendent said the School Committee will evaluate the situation every four weeks to see if school officials can make a determination when children can physically return to school.
"Every four weeks we would be reassessing when to go to hybrid, as soon as we possibly can," Forget said.
In July, the district posted an online survey asking area parents how they wanted to proceed for the 2020-21 school year.
According to Forget, two-thirds of the respondents had asked to have students and teachers return to school in person and his administration is "working to get there in a safe way."
"We're not ignoring the survey data, we are using the survey data to guide the decisions," he said. "But we are also using other, varied pieces of information."
Forget also told Housianitis the three towns that make up the district, Salisbury, Newbury and Rowley, have seen a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases but the pandemic danger is still present.
"We know that, once students return to schools, whether it be a genuine COVID-19 or a feared case with someone who has a cough or some other, seasonal flu or allergies, that people are going to respond to that thinking that there is a concern," Forget said. "So we need to be able to have very quick access to testing and confirmation to be able to say, 'all those who are concerned have been tested and there is nothing to worry about.'"
The district has received some guidance from the state regarding extracurricular activities such as choir, he said.
"Obviously, if you are breathing and aerosolizing, there are concerns," he said. "So, things like choir can't happen in the building. We can hold choir outside, with masks and 10 feet of distancing. So we do have some guidance and have planned for those classes. As of today, we have not canceled any classes."
The high school competitive marching band program has however been canceled, according to Forget.
"We are working on all of the classes and trying to figure out how to do them remote," Forget said. "The out-of-school activities are also absolutely a priority. Visual and performing arts and the band are a huge component of any student's education. So we are doing our best to put those in place."
Forget added that football and wrestling remain a safety concern but he is working diligently to make sure that sports return to the Byfield campus.
"Obviously, in a remote setting, you wouldn't be doing any of this," Forget said. "But when we shift towards hybrid, being able to run all of the things that we normally run, in smaller groups and in a safe way, remains important."
The state had suspended the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System, or MCAS, test when schools initially shut down in the spring and no decision has been made as to when testing will resume, according to Forget.
"This fall will be different in that, accountability is back on the table," Forget said. "We have to take student attendance, we have to track student engagement. We have to do grading and reporting and assessing. Nothing is changing in regards to the expectations of learning."
Triton website: www.tritonschools.org.
