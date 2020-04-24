BYFIELD — Students in Salisbury, Newbury and Rowley will have to continue to learn remotely for the rest of the school year and plans have yet to be made for the high school graduation.
Earlier this month, Gov. Charlie Baker ordered all Massachusetts schools closed until at least May 4 to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. But the governor extended the closure for the rest of the school year Tuesday.
School Superintendent Brian Forget said his administration and teachers will continue to teach students remotely and he expects more guidance from the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to come today.
“We are waiting for our guidance about remote learning and are hoping it doesn’t change too much,” Forget said. “Then, we will put our heads down, plug away and move forward for the final eight weeks. There have been hints that there will be some new material introduced over the coming weeks and that would be synthesized into some sort of power standards to focus on.
“Then, we look forward to changes for next year,” he added. “Until we have a vaccine, we will have to do things differently. But we are going to have to be cautious of cafeterias and other things well into next year.”
June 16 marks the final day of school for the Triton Regional School District. Teachers have been working long hours to educate students from home, according to Forget.
“It’s hard to ask a professional to adjust their standard of care,” Forget said. “It’s hard to tell a teacher who has given their life to improving kids’ lives to say, ‘Just do what you can do.’ The end result of that is educators working 15-hour days to try and meet the needs of their kids.”
Remote learning has been frustrating for teachers, students and parents, Forget said.
“As much as we try to Zoom calls and stream this and that, we can’t replace what it means to have a student in a classroom with a teacher,” he said. “So now it all falls on the parents and I keep saying to parents and teachers and kids, ‘Just understand this is new for everyone.’”
Triton Regional High School’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for June 6, but that is looking less and less likely to occur.
“Putting 1,000 people in the bleachers at Triton is probably not going to happen,” Forget said. “Certainly not in this school year and probably not over the summer. That’s a huge loss for these kids. To think of 13 years of schooling and not to have that rite of passage is huge.”
Principal Patrick Kelley said he and his administration have been trying to find some way to give the Class of 2020 a proper sendoff.
“We’re looking at plans to try to do something that is still going to be live and in-person,” Kelley said. “There has been some tentative talk about a drive-thru-style graduation. But, whatever we come up with won’t look like a traditional graduation.”
Kelley said the summer months may not be any easier to gather students together, but he intends to do something special for these roughly 170 graduating seniors.
“Our kids want to do something where they feel like they are together,” he said. “They feel apart and isolated. That is what we are hearing over and over from kids. There has been some talk of doing a prom-style reunion one year out. We are also holding out hope that we will be able to do a big, backyard-style cookout where we close off part of our parking lot and fields.”
Triton continues to offer grab-and-go lunches to district students and will do so until the end of the school year, according to Forget.
“Now, it is time for teachers and parents and students to say, ‘You know what, we’ve got this.’ We’re not going to do this perfectly. We’re going to mess up and ask people for their patience and understanding, and we’re going to try to do it better the next day,” Forget said. “That’s the approach we have taken.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
