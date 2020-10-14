BYFIELD — The Triton Regional School Committee will meet tonight and may vote on whether students and teachers will return to school buildings this month.
Students in the district, comprising Newbury, Salisbury and Rowley, have been learning remotely since Sept. 16. The School Committee voted 5-4 on Sept. 30 to not move to a hybrid model.
Although the committee was scheduled to meet on the matter Oct. 28, it held a workshop Oct. 7. to discuss the subject further.
Chairwoman Nerissa Wallen said the four-hour workshop gave the committee a better look at the many challenges the district will face — whether it continues to go with the remote model or moves to a hybrid mode.
"There were a lot of conversations that people were wanting to have," Wallen said. "So, we were touring the schools and meeting with administrators to get a better idea of the scope and structure of the various different plans that are out there."
Wallen said she and fellow committee members are receiving many opinions from residents.
"It has definitely been a mixed bag," she said.
The committee decided to meet again and could make a decision to return to the schools at the meeting tonight at 7.
"I have a vote on the agenda because that was the request from the committee," Wallen said.
If the committee decides to move to a hybrid model, the change would begin the week of Oct. 26, she said.
"There's going to be a lot of adaptation going on throughout the year," Wallen said. "But that is the reality we are living in."
Triton Regional High School Principal Patrick Kelley said he and his teachers are ready to welcome their students back.
"There will always be challenges along the way that we will have to map out, but we are ready to have the kids back in the building," Kelley said. "We will be excited to see them."
He noted that the high school will look different than when students were last there in March.
A typical classroom that seats about 25 students will now only feature a dozen seats spread 6 feet apart. Larger classes and flex time will be held in the library, while high school lunch will take place in the cafeteria and the gymnasium bleachers.
"We will have the kids set out at 10 feet apart," Kelley said. "We also brought the gymnasium into it because we needed a place where we can fit up to 100 students at a time in order to make our lunch times work."
Triton's updated hybrid model option: https://sites.google.com/tritonschools.org/trsd/resources/updated-hybrid-model-plan.
Full-time remote option: https://sites.google.com/tritonschools.org/trsd/resources/full-time-remote-option.
