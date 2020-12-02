BYFIELD — Students at Triton Regional Middle and High schools shifted back to a fully remote learning model Tuesday for an 11-day period.
Students in the district — comprising Rowley, Newbury and Salisbury — started the school year in a remote learning model in mid-September but returned to their classrooms in a hybrid learning model in late October.
Superintendent Brian Forget posted a message for parents on the district’s website late Monday afternoon, stating that COVID-19 cases have been on the rise for several weeks, so he decided to move the middle and high schools back to a remote learning model until Dec. 11.
Forget said Tuesday that he made his decision in response to an increase in positive COVID-19 tests at the middle and high schools’ Byfield campus over Thanksgiving weekend and into Monday.
He said a potential delay in testing information represents an “unknown element” powerful enough for him to make the call to return the middle and high schools to remote learning.
“The turnaround time for testing and families notifying us immediately is so important,” Forget said. “As long as we can identify and quickly trace and quarantine close contacts, I am comfortable with our school operations. If we are learning about cases well after the fact, either because testing response times are delayed or if families aren’t reporting this to us, we find ourselves in a situation where we are backtracking a week or even further back. That means close contacts have been walking around the building not having been quarantined.”
Last month, the School Committee considered moving to a hybrid learning model from Thanksgiving until Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January but the motion to do so failed in a 7-1 vote.
The committee did, however, decide to put together a more extensive COVID-19 data dashboard (https://sites.google.com/tritonschools.org/trsd/resources/trsd-covid-dashboard) that reported a new positive case at the middle school Friday and a new case with eight close contacts Saturday. A new case was also reported at Newbury Elementary School on Sunday.
Two new cases were reported at the high school with 17 close contacts Monday and a new case was reported at the high school and Pine Grove Elementary School with 10 close contacts on Tuesday.
Monday was already a remote learning day in the district and the School Committee is scheduled to meet today at 6:30 p.m. to review the impact of the current change at the middle and high schools before determining its next steps.
“This is a two-week, temporary shift to remote and the School Committee will be meeting (Wednesday) night,” Forget said. “I think that everyone is concerned and I was not a fan of shifting the district to fully remote preemptively before the Thanksgiving break. But, if we had the data then for the middle school and the high school that we have now, certainly that decision would have been different.”
The shift into remote learning will also include high-priority learners who have been attending class at the Byfield campus since Sept. 16.
Anyone who has been determined to be a close contact to any of the recently identified cases has been contacted directly with details and instructions on their required quarantine protocols, according to Forget.
“For all families, please continue to monitor your child for symptoms, and keep your child home if he/she/they show any symptoms or are not feeling well,” Forget wrote. “For middle and high school families, please give added attention to monitoring for symptoms over the next two weeks, and please contact your child’s school nurse if symptoms develop.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
