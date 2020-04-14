BYFIELD — Although people are social distancing due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Triton Regional School District is asking families in Amesbury, Newburyport, Rowley, Newbury and Salisbury to join the Global Youth Service Day neighborhood cleanup this weekend.
Formerly known as National Youth Service Day, Global Youth Service Day is an annual event where young people volunteer to do community service around the world. The volunteer event is coordinated by the nonprofit organization Youth Service America, which has named the Triton Regional School District as a lead agency.
Even though classes have not been in session since mid-March, Triton is still partnering with Amesbury High School and Newburyport Youth Services for the street and neighborhood cleanup from Friday through Sunday.
“This is the largest youth services event in the world and it is still happening,” Triton community resource liaison Julie Romano said.
The neighborhood cleanup will give local families a chance to serve the greater community while also observing social distancing guidelines, Romano said.
“Together but separate, that is what we are saying,” Romano said. “Please do this in your own family unit or as individuals.”
Romano added that all are welcome to take part in the cleanup.
“This is celebrating our youth leaders, but it is really celebrating our community,” Romano said. “We would love more people to take part in this, not just our students and families.”
Families can pick a time that fits their schedule and then head outside to collect trash in their neighborhood.
“They can go to a public park or rail trail that is open while maintaining social distance,” Romano said. “They can clean up and then they can post a picture of themselves and tag us (on Twitter at https://twitter.com/TritonRegional.)
Triton will also create a video montage of the cleanup and people can send their pictures or videos and number of participants to Romano at julie.romano@tritonschools.org.
“This is connecting youth, all over the globe,” Romano said. “When we post social media, we will be tagging groups that then connect to these other youth all over the world.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.