BYFIELD — The Triton Regional High School Class of 2021 has experienced anything but a traditional senior year. But the principal and his administrators are working to provide as many traditional end-of-year activities as they can.
Students in the district returned to their classrooms for full-time, in-person learning April 7, leaving little time for the Class of 2021 to enjoy their senior slide.
Principal Patrick Kelley said he and his high school staff are planning a traditional, if socially distant, weekend graduation June 5 at Triton Memorial Field Stadium.
But the graduation ceremony will be a little different than usual.
Kelley said there will be a limit of four to six family members per graduate and the ceremony is scheduled to get underway at 2 p.m.
Kelley also said Triton plans to offer a senior-only prom that will include a traditional promenade in Triton Memorial Field Stadium. "They will be walking in and through the stadium," Kelley said. "Everyone else will be socially distanced up in the stands and the kids will walk along the track. That way, they will get that red carpet, or as we are calling it, that red track treatment experience." Kelley also said his administration is considering holding the prom at The Meadow at Red Ridge Farm in Salisbury. "This will be an outdoor event and kids will be distanced and dancing with their dates," Kelley said. "We will have to limit who they will get to dance with but they will still get to dance. They will also have a chance to be outside. We hope to keep it as distanced and safe as possible but also to give them enough of what they would hope to get out of a prom." The graduation ceremony would be held at the high school stadium.
"The majority of families have supported doing an afternoon start time this year," Kelley said. "The families will be in boxes. It will most likely be four family members and their graduate in a box. But we will have that all lined up all over the field."
Kelley said the high school expects to offer a senior picnic June 1. "We're trying to get some food trucks to come in and we will have some music and lawn games outside," Kelley said. Kelley added that Triton's senior activities are still a work in progress but he is glad to be working on more traditional fare after a year of pandemic-related delays and cancellations.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News.
