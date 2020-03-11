BYFIELD — Timeless tales with a new twist will be told on the Triton Regional High School stage this weekend when Triton Arts presents “Godspell” beginning Thursday night.
Featuring music written by Stephen Schwartz with a book by John-Michael Tebelak, “Godspell” is based mostly on the Gospel of Matthew culminating with the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.
The show will be performed Thursday through Saturday, March 12-14, at 7 p.m. with a matinee Sunday, March 15, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for students and seniors and will be available at the door as well as online at www.tritonarts.net/drama.html.
Theater arts teacher Sha Riordan is directing the show which she said holds a particular relevance in the current presidential election year.
"People always ask if this is a play about religion. On the surface, yes," Riordan said. "It roughly follows the life of Jesus through 29 A.D. when he theoretically had his encounter with John the Baptist, right up to his teaching ministry and ultimate Crucifixion. But, if you dig below the surface, it is a play about a group of disconnected, disenfranchised people who come together around a strong leader and embrace his message of hope, love, and all of that kinds of good stuff. I think that is very apropos of what is going on right now."
Jesus ultimately taught to love thy neighbor as thyself, according to Riordan.
"The dialogue and lyrics are taken almost chapter and verse from the Gospel according to St. Matthew," Riordan said. "There are numerous parables of the Good Samaritan, the Prodigal Son, the Sermon on the Mount. I think the kids are really getting into it."
"Godspell" offers such a timeless message that it can be adapted to almost any time and place according to Riordan.
"There are many different ways to present 'Godspell,' you could set it on the moon if you wanted to," Riordan said. "We are presenting ours in a modern-day theater where a group of actors have come together to rehearse an old script. They are not really enthusiastic about it but then the character of John the Baptist, AKA The Playwright appears with a fresh, new script and The Director AKA Jesus puts a whole new show together."
The show also represents an excellent ensemble piece for Riordan's cast which includes Anthony Mariniello as Jesus, Brayden Toth as Judas and Cole Erhard as John the Baptist.
"Everybody gets their moment to shine," Riordan said.
Senior Sophia Mailhoit is a member of the ensemble cast.
"This is so different from all the different shows we have done before," Mailhoit said. "Every single person is on stage for the entire show. But the main story is about love. Love thy neighbor and love thy enemy as well."
Mailhoit is the author of Triton Arts most recent entry into the Massachusetts Educational Theater Guild theater competition, "Hush Little Baby" and said she intends to study theater at either American Musical Dramatic Academy in New York or Salem State University in the fall.
Thursday marks the fourth time Riordan has directed a production of "Godspell."
"I've performed in it numerous times, I don't even know how many times," she said. "I also direct a production of it at North Shore Community College and have a small theater out in California."
