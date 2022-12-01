BYFIELD — The intoxicating smell of the graveyard will be wafting across the stage starting Thursday at Triton Regional High School with their performances of “The Addams Family,” written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice.
A twist on the original comic strip series, “The Addams Family” musical focuses on the family’s first daughter, Wednesday (Mackenzie Howland), falling in love and wanting to marry a young man named Lucas Beineke (Aidan Coates). The only issue is that Lucas seems to be too normal for the Addams clan. When Wednesday tells her father Gomez (Kaeden Carlson) about her lover, all heck breaks loose, leading to a comedic show full of lots of drama and love, according to Triton theater teacher and show director Natalie Safley.
“Coming out of the pandemic, everybody is looking for new ways to be entertained, and this is a great way to be entertained in a fun space and see people perform in a different way than perhaps they’ve seen before,” Safley said. “Getting the show up and running so quickly, Triton has historically not done the musical until the spring. and to mount a musical in the fall and to get musical auditions done the second or third week of school was quite a feat.”
Kenzie Howland, one of nine seniors participating in the show, said she has loved the experience.
“I loved watching everyone evolve into their characters and honestly just laughing, it’s been stressful at times, but all smiles and laughs when possible,” Howland said.
Briana Coates (Morticia) and Howland have been involved in the program since their middle school drama class, and are hoping to leave an impact for their last high school musical performance.
“I’m going to miss it,” senior Brenna Coates said. “This program means a lot to me and has given me memories that will last my lifetime.”
“It is unlike any production that Triton has done before, and we have such a large pool of talent that you won’t want to miss,” says Ancestor and understudy, Izze Turner. “Learning the blocking for three different characters as well as trying to be in character of whoever I’m portraying has been very difficult… I think all the pieces will fit into place.”
During the Sunday matinee, Triton will be holding its first ever American Sign Language (ASL) interpreted performance. One of Safleys main goals, she said, for her school year is involvement and inclusion. She hopes to have one ASL interpreted performance for each show she puts on at Triton.
Performances are Dec. 1 to 3, at 7 p.m. and Dec. 4, at 2 p.m. at the Triton auditorium. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students or senior citizens, and free to Triton staff.
Kaeden Carlson is a junior at Triton Regional High School.
