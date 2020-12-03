The Triton PTAs are encouraging homeowners and businesses in Rowley, Newbury and Salisbury to decorate for the season and register their locations so residents can take a road trip to enjoy the lights.
The Celebration of Lights, initiated by the Pine Grove PTA, Newbury Elementary PTA and Salisbury PTA, will be something of a scavenger hunt for anyone who uses the online list to enjoy the holiday colors in the region.
Anyone who wants to take part can go online to register no later than Dec. 11, at https://forms.gle/HUSJSznxiRQPpKwF7.
The celebration will run from Dec. 14 through Jan. 2.
For more information, contact Angela Belanger by email at PineGrovePTAEmail@gmail.com.
