NEWBURY — “For the first time in forever” – as the ever-optimistic Anna from the musical “Frozen” would say – 51 lucky high schools across the country, including Triton Regional High School, recently won the rights to produce the show on their own school stages.
“And we have been selected to represent Massachusetts,” announced Natalie Safley, Triton’s new drama director.
Dubbed a Love Is An Open Door grant – a reference to another song that the unflappable Anna sings in the musical – the awards were granted through a partnership with Disney Theatrical Group, Musical Theatre International and the Educational Theatre Association.
This summer, nearly 300 high school theater programs applied for the chance to recreate the story of two sisters – Elsa and Anna – from the fictional Kingdom of Arendelle on their school stage. The show, popular with all ages, was nominated for Tony Awards in three categories.
The grant gives a high school in each of the 50 states and a U.S. territory the rights to produce three free performances of “Frozen.” Any additional performances would require paid royalties.
The performance space must be limited to a capacity of 500 audience members per show. More than 500 would require payment of additional royalties. The high schools also receive a free digital script, score, 21-piece orchestration, free logo pack and free video licenses.
“That’ll be a fun one,” said Select Board Vice Chairperson J.R. Colby when informed by colleague Gerry Heavey at a recent board meeting of the opportunities for experiencing the live performances.
The musical opened at St. James Theatre on Broadway on March 22, 2018, but closed soon after the global pandemic lockdown. On May 14, 2020, Disney Theatrical Productions announced that “Frozen” would not reopen on Broadway following the pandemic. A national tour of the show continues.
Loosely based on Hans Christian Andersen’s fairy tale “The Snow Queen,” a computer-animated film version of “Frozen” premiered in 2013. Among its many accolades, the movie won Best Animated Film and the song “Let It Go” won for the Best Song category at the 86th Academy Awards.
The grant award was intended to help create inclusive spaces for young people through theater. Triton’s production is scheduled for November 2023.
Meanwhile, Safley invites the public to attend the theater department’s upcoming production of “The Addams Family: A New Musical” from Dec. 1-4 at 7 p.m. with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $5 for students and senior citizens. Seating is general admission.
For more information, visit www.tritonarts.net.
