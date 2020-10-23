BYFIELD — Students will return to classrooms in the Triton Regional School District next week and the superintendent said his teachers are looking forward to it.
Students in Newbury, Rowley and Salisbury have been learning remotely since Sept. 16 but will head back to their classrooms twice a week beginning Tuesday.
Classes will be split into two "cohorts" under the district's new hybrid learning model, with students in Cohort A going to school Tuesdays and Thursdays and those in Cohort B attending classes Wednesdays and Fridays.
"We're ready," Superintendent Brian Forget said. "The planning is done. The logistics are done and we’ve got Monday to kind of get a day to make sure that everything is set up and ready to go."
Each school will operate during the traditional hours; the elementary schools will go from 8:25 a.m. to 2:55 p.m. while the middle and high schools will be open from 7:42 a.m. to 2:13 p.m.
Mondays will be a remote day for all students and they will learn from home on the weekdays they are not in the classroom.
"Remote learning on Mondays and the off days will vary from kindergarten to the 12th grade," Forget said. "The level will dictate how much synchronous learning/streaming will happen. But Monday will run the same way that we currently run now. So, just as things went this Monday, they will go the next Monday and the next."
Off-day remote learning will mostly be done asynchronously, he said. The remote days may also be used for introducing new topics to students, depending on their progress.
Depending on the grade level and their technological experience, some teachers may also choose to use livestreaming lessons for their in-person and remote students at the same time.
"There could be recorded lessons or videos," Forget said. "There could also be teachers who will choose to use synchronous streaming instruction simply because it works well."
Many teachers are using Google Meet, which gives their students a chance to work alone or in a group, just like in school.
"They can set up a meet and have kids continue to talk and work among themselves," he said. "In some cases, kids can set up their own meets. This is regular school but in a whole different package. Obviously, there are nerves and this has been a long time coming. But there has been a lot of planning and a lot of blood, sweat and tears that have gone into making sure that the model works well."
Forget said teachers and their students were nervous about starting school remotely in September but then learned they could make it work together.
"People started with something that was very new and then settled into patterns and routines," Forget said. "Then, they realize that they can be effective teaching remotely and I would say that everyone is so excited across the board to have kids back in front of them."
Forget said all of the teachers want to make a good impression next week.
“They are teachers for a reason because they love working with students,” Forget said.
Parents have also been given the choice of keeping their children in a remote-only model and can go to https://sites.google.com/tritonschools.org/trsd/resources/full-time-remote-option for more information.
Triton reopening page: https://sites.google.com/tritonschools.org/trsd/resources/updated-hybrid-model-plan.
