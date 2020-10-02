BYFIELD — Students in the Triton Regional School District will continue to learn remotely after the School Committee voted 5-4 on Wednesday night to not move to a hybrid model, which would bring some or all students into classrooms for at least part of the school week.
“We are staying where we are for another four weeks,” Superintendent Brian Forget said.
Most students in the district’s towns — Newbury, Rowley and Salisbury — returned to school remotely Sept. 16. The committee met via Zoom to decide whether to use the hybrid model beginning Oct. 13.
Committee members Maureen Heffernan, Paul Lees, Tina Tzortzis, Paul Goldner and Erin Berger voted to continue holding classes remotely while Nerissa Wallen, Linda Litcofsky, Paul Myette and Caitlin Hunter voted for the hybrid model.
Students would attend classes remotely on Mondays under the hybrid model and then, depending on their cohort teams, attend school in person Tuesdays and Thursdays while returning to remote classes Wednesdays and Fridays, or vice versa.
Forget told the committee Wednesday night that his teachers are becoming more comfortable with the remote model every day and three of the four people who spoke during the meeting’s public comment section voiced their support for staying remote.
“While remote is difficult, it looks like hybrid learning is going to be even harder, especially for kids that need more motivation,” Triton Regional High School senior Sarah Harrington said. “So I am asking that you guys please try to vote remote.”
Lees said the district’s teachers are beginning to hit their stride in the remote model and Myette voiced his support for remaining remote as well.
“Nothing is going perfectly now but it seems to be going well,” Myette said.
Wallen made the argument that the school district is, in effect, a social service organization for many local families and classes should resume in person soon because the district’s most needy students “are getting lost.”
“We have added supports for special education, we have added supports for mental health, we have added supports for all of these different things because we have become a social services organization,” Wallen said. “While it would be nice to have someone that could step in and just do it for us, there is no one else out there that is going to fill that bill and be able to do all of those things.”
The committee’s next assessment is scheduled Oct. 28. If a hybrid model is approved that evening, in-person classes would resume Nov. 10.
