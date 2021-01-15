BYFIELD — The Triton Regional School District will remain in a remote learning model until Jan. 26.
High-priority students and children in prekindergarten through second grade will remain in a hybrid learning model.
Third-graders through high school seniors in Newbury, Rowley and Salisbury have been attending class remotely since Dec. 7.
The School Committee decided at the time to move the students into the remote model after the number of people in the district who have had close contact with COVID-19 positive people had been rising since Thanksgiving.
The committee also decided to remain in the remote learning model throughout December and was originally going to return to a hybrid model Jan. 20.
The committee voted 6-1 on Wednesday to extend the remote learning model due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
The district had no close contacts Jan. 8, then jumped up to 18 on Jan. 9, according to Triton data. Triton had 14 close contacts on Jan. 11 and 27 on Jan. 12.
“Our health contacts are seeing entire families that are testing positive in a relatively short amount of time,” committee Chairwoman Nerissa Wallen said. “They are attributing that to holiday gatherings and they are still seeing them.”
A professional development day initially slated for Jan. 19 will be moved to Jan. 25, and students are schedule to enter the hybrid learning model Jan. 26.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.