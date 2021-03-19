BYFIELD — Students in the Triton Regional School District will be headed back to class full time beginning April 7 after the School Committee voted unanimously to do so Wednesday night.
State Commissioner of Education Jeff Riley has ordered all public schools to move back into a full-time, in-person learning model in April.
Under Riley's directive, students in elementary school through fifth grade must return to class by April 5 while middle school students need to return by April 28.
Under Triton Superintendent Brian Forget's plan, the district will have a remote half day April 5 and then a professional development day will be held April 6 for teachers to prepare for the transition to full-time learning.
Students in kindergarten through eighth grade will begin full-time, in-person learning April 7. High school students will start in-person classes April 12.
"We are doing this all under the guise of knowing that this is not an easy shift," Forget said. "It would risk simplifying it too much to say this is simply, 'Let's open the doors and let everyone in.'"
Students will still be required to wear face masks, except during special mask breaks. Any activities that increase respiration — such as physical activity, singing or playing brass/woodwind instruments — would be held outside whenever possible.
"Academics are absolutely important but our priorities are returning students to their routines and normal expectations so that we can begin to reset and reestablish those routines to make sure that students are successful," Forget said. "But students will absolutely learn during the final 10 weeks of school."
Students who opt for full in-person learning will be marked absent for any days they are not in school. The district will bring in 11 large tents to serve as outdoor cafeteria and classroom space.
Forget told the School Committee that he hopes to see all district employees vaccinated by April 7 and families have been asked to decide by March 26 whether their children will attend school either full-time in-person or full-time remote.
“I think it is time to try and go back,” committee member Tina Tzortis said. “I’d like to thank Brian and his team for all their efforts.“
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.