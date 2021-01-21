BYFIELD — After close to two months learning at home, most students in the Triton Regional School District will head back to their classrooms Tuesday.
Third-graders through high school seniors in Newbury, Rowley and Salisbury have been attending class from home in a remote learning model since Dec 7.
The School Committee switched to remote learning after a rising number of COVID-19 cases in the wake of the Thanksgiving break. High-priority students and children in prekindergarten through second grade have remained in a hybrid learning model.
Due to an expected increase in COVID cases over the Christmas break, the committee decided to continue with remote classes until Jan. 20. That deadline was further extended to Tuesday following a surge in cases last week.
“We knew there was going to be a holiday surge and every health organization out there said there was going to be a holiday surge,” committee Chairwoman Nerissa Wallen said. “We were hearing from our nurses and contact tracers that they were still seeing those numbers last week.”
Wallen said the district’s COVID Data Review Group, which includes her and Superintendent Brian Forget, met this week to review the latest data. The data showed Triton’s in-school coronavirus cases decreasing, so the decision was made to stick with the Tuesday return date.
“They feel like we are on the far side of that surge, we are getting there,” Wallen said. “The administration confirmed last week that they felt like staffing was sufficient to be able to return the bulk of the students to the hybrid model.”
The School Committee was scheduled to meet to discuss the data Thursday night. But, according to Wallen, the decision by the COVID Data Review Group on Tuesday meant there was no need for the meeting Thursday, so it was canceled.
A professional development day is scheduled for school staff members Monday, and students in Cohort A will head to school Tuesday. Students in Cohort B will report to school Wednesday.
District families should expect to receive further information about the transition to a hybrid learning model later this week.
“These have been very hard decisions to make and, over and over, the committee has confirmed that they want kids in hybrid when it is reasonable to do so,” Wallen said. “Personally, I can say that I feel a sense of relief and happiness that we will be back at this point.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.