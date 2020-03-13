BYFIELD — The beginning of free, full-day kindergarten and the end of student parking fees at Triton Regional High School are the two biggest highlights of the $44.4 million operating budget approved Wednesday by the School Committee.
The 2020-21 budget, adopted in a 6-2 vote, represents a 5% spending increase in the district’s current operating number of $42.4 million. Newbury is asked to pay an assessment fee of $9.9 million, Rowley is assessed $11.1 million and Salisbury is asked to pay $13.7 million.
The $81,533 for a new sixth-grade teacher at Pine Grove School was a source of some disagreement on the committee. Committee members Maureen Heffernan and Linda Litcofsky voted against the budget while Paul Lees was not present.
“The fact that the principal did not ask for this and it is a possible one-year hire and then a fire, I don’t understand that,” Heffernan said.
Deborah Choate and Paul Goldner voiced their support for the new hire.
“The community has been asking for this,” Goldner said.
Dina Sullivan said the district has seen a rise in students opting out of Triton and voiced her support for the budget.
“We are having to make cuts and it is not the towns, they are very supportive,” Sullivan said. “I know this will anger people but we, as a committee, have worked our tails off trying to get the state to listen to the needs of our district. We got some (additional funding) but not nearly what we need. I would like to know how often our town officials have gone to our state representatives and senators and pleaded their case to them. Because it is going to take the committee, the town officials and townspeople to really make this change.”
The committee’s final budget comes in at $73,736 under the tentative $44.5 million budget of Feb. 12 and includes $75,000 for the first year of a three-year, phase in of free, full-day kindergarten; $81,533 to restore a full-time special education teacher at the middle school; $62,300 to restore a part-time special education evaluation team chair; $25,000 for new athletic uniforms; and $20,000 with the elimination of student parking fees at the high school.
The retirement of a sixth-grade teacher at Salisbury Elementary School would save the district $90,700 and additional state transportation funding is expected to provide $100,000.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.