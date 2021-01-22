NEWBURY — A member of the Triton Regional School Committee has made a public apology after a profanity-laden Facebook post Thursday night landed him in hot water Friday morning.
Triton students in third grade through high school seniors will be returning to their classrooms in a hybrid learning model on Tuesday, Jan. 26 after having been moved into the remote model by the School Committee on Dec. 7.
Paul Goldner is a School Committee member from Newbury who voted twice to move the students into the remote model in December and once again in January.
Goldner got into an online discussion with a man who disputed the number of people who have died from the COVID-19 pandemic on the Merrimack Valley Eats Facebook page Thursday evening. Goldner wrote that 404,000 people had died in the U.S., which another person had disputed. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 408,697 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19 as of Jan. 21.
"Your (expletive) (expletive) of a president lied to you and so now you don't (expletive) believe that people are dying at a rate that surpasses 9/11 on a daily basis, and this was (expletive) preventable," Goldner wrote. "But the number of deaths is reconstructable about 7 (expletive) ways but (expletive) morons won't believe that, yes, people are (expletive) dying. And so more people die."
"(Expletive) you for killing people," Goldner concluded.
Goldner posted an apology on the Facebook page Friday morning, stating, "I'm tired and frustrated on multiple fronts and that spilled over here. I shouldn't have."
Newbury resident Emily Abt is an administer for the Triton School District Parents In Favor of In Person Learning Facebook group which has been critical of the School Committee's recent votes to keep the students in remote learning.
Although Goldner posted his comments on the Merrimack Valley Eats Facebook page, the text, as well as his apology, found its way to Abt's Facebook group.
"It's awful, it's disgusting," she said. "I have never spoken like that on Facebook or on any social media, ever. He should know better. He is a teacher and he is an adult who is using that language as a member of the School Committee. That has all been recorded. What are we showing our kids? That's a terrible role model to be. I'm not attacking his character, I'm simply judging the facts and what I am seeing."
Abt said she believes Goldner should step down from the Triton School Committee immediately.
"He is not fit to serve on this board," she said.
Goldner further expressed his regret for his statements but did not offer to step down when reached for comment Friday.
"Like many people, I have been under a lot of strain and stress on a lot of different fronts for the past year and I lost my cool and lost my temper last night over someone saying that COVID had not killed 400,000 people," Goldner said. "I exploded in a way that I absolutely should not have and I regret that I did that. It was an inappropriate way of expressing myself."
School Committee Chairwoman Nerissa Wallen issued a written statement to The Daily News Friday afternoon.
According to Wallen, Goldner was posting as a private individual on Facebook and was not speaking on behalf of the School Committee.
"It is my understanding that the comment has been removed and an apology posted in the social media group," Wallen said. "As for the language and sentiments expressed in the post, they certainly do not represent Triton's core values of respect, integrity, and excellence for all, which we aspire to promote for ourselves, our students, and the entire Triton community. This individual was not speaking on behalf of the School Committee. I hope to move forward from this point with a renewed sense of civility and respect."
Goldner was appointed to the School Committee in 2018 and ran successfully for election in 2019. He is up for reelection this year.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
