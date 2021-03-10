BYFIELD — The Triton Regional School Committee voted 8-0 on Wednesday to approve a $45.7 million budget for 2021-22
This represents a 2.9 percent increase in the previous $44.4 million operating budget.
The three towns in the district — Newbury, Rowley and Salisbury — would be assessed a combined $35.7 million.
Rowley would see its assessment rise 1.1% to $11.1 million (up $124,524); Newbury will be assessed an additional 4.2% at $10.3 million (up $420,855); and Salisbury will pay an additional 5.8% for a $14.3 million assessment (up $787, 863.)
The committee's approved budget features mostly level services that neither add nor subtract key programs.
Superintendent Brian Forget's tentative budget in January initially had the district spending an additional $100,000 for a new health and wellness coordinator.
The new spending, however, would be funded through federal stimulus grants at no cost to the district.
The district will see a decrease in gas and electricity use, accounting for an $85,000 savings. Triton will also realize an additional $50,000 in projected charter school tuition savings and $100,000 in a special education transportation reimbursement through the state's new Student Opportunity Act.
Two unfilled elementary school positions will save the district $167,533 — a sixth-grade teacher at Pine Grove School and a second-grade teacher at Salisbury Elementary School.
The district will pay $73,000 for an additional, full-time computer network technician and $100,000 to implement a special education complex disabilities program.
Forget has included $75,000 in the budget for the second year of full-day kindergarten, which he said remains an important priority for the district.
Committee members Nerissa Wallen, Paul Lees, Paul Goldner, Paul Myette, Linda Litcofsky, Caitlin Hunter, Erin Berger and Maureen Heffernan voted to approve the budget, while Tina Tzortis did not attend the meeting.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News.
