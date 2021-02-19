BYFIELD — The School Committee will hold a public hearing on the 2021-22 school budget Wednesday.
Superintendent Brian Forget requested late last month that $1.9 million be added to the current $46 million operating budget for 2021-22.
On Feb. 10, the committee unanimously approved a tentative $46.4 million budget for the coming school year. The committee's tentative budget is $376,784 over the district's current allocation, and up 0.82%.
Under the tentative budget, Rowley would be assessed $11.2 million (up 2.4%), Newbury would see a $10.4 million assessment (up 5.6%) and Salisbury would be hit with a $14.5 million assessment (up 7.1%).
Committee Chairwoman Nerissa Wallen said the district's main priorities are an important step in the budgeting process and that the committee will hold a public hearing on its tentative numbers Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
"Typically, we will hear from students, staff members, parents, guardians, it really tends to run the gamut," Wallen said. "The people who are really feeling the gaps in the district tend to come forward at that point."
Wallen said the committee is aware from public hearings in years past of an interest in reinstating full-time hours for the math and reading specialists at the district's three elementary schools.
"Their absence has been really felt," Wallen said. "We have also heard about reinstating our late buses. We got back a part of that but it is nowhere close to where it had been a few years ago."
The committee is expected to meet with its state delegation — state Reps. Lenny Mirra, R-Georgetown; Jim Kelcourse, R-Amesbury and Brad Hill, R-Ipswich — as well as state Sens. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen and Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester) at 6:30 p.m. before the public hearing.
"Obviously, the state's budget got blown up last year," Wallen said. "That really was the craziest budget year ever and it followed its own timeline because of the pandemic. So I think there are a lot of questions about what is going to happen this year and what can be expected as far as funding from the state."
