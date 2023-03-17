BYFIELD — The Triton School Committee kept its job short and sweet Wednesday night as it swiftly approved the final budget for the district. In total, the district saw its fiscal 2024 budget increase by $1,745,336 compared to the fiscal 2023 budget.
Newbury saw its assessment in the final budget rise by 4%, an increase of $443,322, and Salisbury’s assessment raised by 3.5%, increasing by $512,238. Rowley saw the largest jump in their assessment, with a 8.5% rise translating to a $991,965 increase.
“For the towns of Newbury and Salisbury, their assessment was very manageable. For the town of Rowley it’s going to be a challenge for them. We’ve been talking with them, they got a very high assessment increase that will be an over $990,000 increase,” Triton Superintendent Brian Forget said.
Forget added he was not pleased that one community has to bear more of the burden each year, but emphasized that it was “unavoidable.”
“We have one of our towns that is going to struggle to make the budget a reality. In discussions with the towns, everyone supports the concept of the budget, the thinking behind the budget. and again, two of the three towns have said the number is very manageable,” Forget said.
The superintendent said that his office will continue working with Rowley as it draws closer to Town Meeting.
“Rowley has been supportive of the budget, but the concern is that the number is just a challenge,” Forget said.
Forget said that he feels good about the final result of the budget.
“It continues all of the existing services that we have today, and it only really makes two new strategic investments. One is we’ve been doing a lot of work over the last couple years with our long-term financial stability. So we’ve never contributed to an OPEB or a stabilization account. The School Committee in working with the member towns has a capital funding plan that called for a $75,000 increase each year for four years, starting in fiscal 24,” Forget said.
OPEB stands for “other post employment benefits,” according to the state’s website, and include pension and health care costs for retired municipal employees.
He said this budget includes that first installment.
“So if we can do that three more years into the future, that would have a steady stream of money being set aside for capital needs, for OPEB liabilities,” Forget said.
He said the other strategic investment came in the form of the second year funding for the district’s one-to-one device initiative.
“Obviously we got thrust into that during the pandemic. So we used federal dollars to put that in place, to bring in a one-to-one device ratio. and then since then to have a plan in place again with a strategic investment of $50,000 a year, $50,000 of that being shifted into the budget each year,” Forget said.
He said otherwise the budget maintained level services.
“The rest of the spending is largely just the cost of doing business from salaries and benefits to utilities, to health insurance, you name it. We pretty much flat-lined our supplies and material spending for general supplies and materials and focused on the other areas where we had a need, knowing that it was going be a challenging year,” Forget said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
