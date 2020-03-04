BYFIELD — A Triton Regional Middle School employee is in voluntary isolation after a recent trip to Italy sparked concerns about the COVID-19 virus.
Superintendent Brian Forget said Tuesday that an unidentified middle school staff member traveled to Italy and contacted the administration after returning.
Given recent concerns about the COVID-19 virus that has been reported in more than 1,800 cases in Italy, the employee voluntarily entered a 14-day quarantine, Forget said.
"They returned after an extended trip last week," Forget said. "They contacted us and we told them if they were willing to see their doctor and do a voluntarily isolation, then do so. It was that eventful. They are voluntarily isolating for 14 days."
Forget stressed that the employee never returned to the school after taking the trip to Italy.
"The staff member was returning to the states last week but has not yet returned to Triton,” he said. "They never came in, so there is no contamination. This is someone who was previously traveling and placed themselves in a voluntary isolation on the advice of some local doctors."
Forget said he has no concerns about the coronavirus at any of the district's five schools.
"We are doing our best and are partnering and meeting with our local health agents," Forget said. "We will continue to monitor the situation, but there is absolutely nothing we are doing differently at this point. We are monitoring for our spring trip to Washington, D.C., for our eighth-graders and we don't currently have any overseas trips planned."
Concerns about the coronavirus appear to be everywhere of late.
The Department of Public Health announced Monday night that state laboratory testing identified a "presumptive positive" case of the virus in a Norfolk County woman in her 20s who was displaying symptoms after recently traveling to Italy with a school group.
If confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it would mark the second case of COVID-19 in Massachusetts since the beginning of the outbreak in January. A Boston man was the state's first confirmed case and is said to be recovering, State House News Service reported.
Gov. Charlie Baker advised state employees to “practice good personal hygiene” when updating them in a written message about the state’s ongoing efforts to prepare for the virus and prevent its spread Monday night.
"We have been working with our federal and local partners daily as we build on our existing plans to deal with this virus, and we will adapt when need be to keep people safe," Baker wrote. "Yes, it is very contagious, but it is also not a danger to the vast majority of the people who do catch it. The threat in the U.S. and the threat in Massachusetts at this time remain low, and our constant surveillance efforts and ongoing dialogue with the health care, infectious disease and public health experts here in Massachusetts will ensure we make appropriate adjustments along the way."
In New Hampshire, dozens of students in various school districts were hunkering down this week at home after traveling abroad.
The Eagle-Tribune reported that over the weekend, Timberlane Regional School District officials in Plaistow asked 11 students, their siblings and chaperones from a recent Italy field trip to stay home for two weeks because of the potential spread of coronavirus.
The officials also sent a letter to everyone in the district asking that anyone who went to Italy or other affected areas to stay home.
Around the state, 35 students from Kearsarge Regional High School in North Sutton and 40 students from Winnacunnet High School in Hampton were also asked to self-quarantine for two weeks.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
