NEWBURY — The Triton Regional School District has passed the first step in receiving approval for renovation or reconstruction of the middle and high schools.
Triton was one of 54 that applied to be part of the Massachusetts School Building Authority grant program earlier this year. Triton passed the first round of cuts earlier this month.
Now, Superintendent Brian Forget says 24 schools remain in the running for state funding through the School Building Authority, including Triton.
In early December, staff and students of Triton will be presented with either good or bad news. At that point, the district will find out if it will be welcomed into the funding program, but Forget emphasized the project has a long way to go.
Presented with the new possibility of this project taking place, Triton junior Savannah Colbert said she is curious what this means for the Triton building.
“I know for sure that Triton needs to be renovated,” Colbert said. “I don’t know what the renovation is going to consist of but I do know that either way, it is going to be very beneficial for Triton.”
In April, Triton officials submitted a statement of interest to the School Building Authority. Only the School Committee’s vote to support that is needed to submit a statement of interest.
But the Select Boards in Newbury, Salisbury and Rowley voted to support the submission of the statement, giving Triton the full go-ahead to submit it. Triton could qualify for 50 to 55% percent of its renovation project to be funded by the state.
A group of architects, engineers, and others visited Triton on Oct. 6 for an evaluation of the building. The goal of the tour was to evaluate the statement of interest the district submitted.
That day, architects inspected the library walls intensely while the rest of the group talked with Forget and Principal Patrick Kelley about the interior.
Students in Triton’s current classes would see the new changes put into effect. This process is likely to take five to seven years.
If welcomed into the program, the process would begin in April. Triton would then have nine months to get the details down.
During that time, Triton has to set up a building committee and figure out whether to fund a feasibility study – a first step in the building project – to decide whether a rebuild or renovation should take place. That study is estimated to cost $1.5 million.
The building committee would be selected by the district and made up of parents, students and local community members. Triton would have one to two years to study and come up with the initial plan for the renovation. After that, Forget said it could take up to three years to renovate and rebuild.
An earlier study set the cost of repairing the buildings at $60 million. That number, however, might change depending on rising costs and the ultimate scope of the final project.
The point is not to just fix what needs repair but to study the issues more comprehensively and get the School Building Authority to pay for nearly half of the project. Forget added that they will would look at the building’s roof, which is a particular concern as well as structural, functional, cosmetic and aesthetic concerns.
Forget said a having a new building would change how the staff thinks about the work it does daily.
“It changes the way you feel and the way you engage with the work itself,” Miller said. “Our goal is to, No. 1, make sure all of the learning spaces meet current needs. The health and safety of the building plays a big part in that and is our biggest priority.”
Forget explained that Triton’s science labs do not meet current standards. They are not meeting expectations for size or setup, he said.
Adam Lothrop, a science teacher at Triton Regional High School, explained the deficiencies of his classroom.
“I need more space and more materials in order to give students a more hands-on lab experience,” Lothrop said. “I need more lab tables; the ones I have right now are old and one of them is not heat/chemical resistant so I can’t use that one, which leaves me with five total lab benches which doesn’t always give students in my class enough space to work.”
Lothrop added how he needs more electrical outlets in his class. Most of the outlets are old and not working.
“It’s dodgy which ones work and which ones don’t,” Lothrop said. “I love my room, it has good vibes, but it needs a refresh.”
Lothrop said it would be beneficial for not only him if his classroom were renovated, but also his students.
When having his students do labs in his classes, he said finding that space is the top problem. If he could have more of it, along with materials, students could have a better experience while participating in labs and projects, he said.
It’s not only Lothrop who feels this way about his classroom. Thomas Horsley, an environmental science teacher who teaches next door, shares a similar opinion.
“I think that a renovation would be realistic for our building,” Horsley said. “Us science teachers need more flexibility in our classrooms. We need more lab tables with greater surface areas and sinks that aren’t in the middle of them like they are currently.”
Science teacher Ellen Moore said she needs more whiteboards as well as deeper sinks. She suggested whiteboard desks and lab benches to give her students direct accessibility to take down data and facts while actively learning or participating in labs.
Moore also said that in all science classrooms at Triton, including her own, there is a divide between the teacher and students because of the placement of the center lab bench the teacher uses for labs and projects.
Moore and Horsley agreed that moving the lab space is something they hope is a part of the renovations. Horsley said he hopes the renovation focuses on the sustainability of the building.
Building a greenhouse should be taken into consideration, they said, an addition that would benefit the whole school.
Sadie Clifford is a junior at Triton Regional High School.
