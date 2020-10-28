Triton schools off to a strong start

BYFIELD — Lunch desks and mask breaks greeted students at Triton Regional Middle School when they returned to their classrooms Tuesday morning.
Although “high-priority” students have been attending class in person since mid-September, most elementary, middle and high school students in Rowley, Salisbury and Newbury began returning to their classrooms in a pair of “cohorts.”
Cohort A will go to school on Tuesdays and Thursdays, while Cohort B will go on Wednesdays and Fridays.
Triton Regional Middle School Principal Alan MacRae, who has more than 30 years of education experience, said the first day in classrooms went “remarkably well” Tuesday.
“We had a bit of those first-day-of-school jitters, I’ll admit,” he said. “There was a visceral thrill walking through the halls and seeing teachers teaching again. It really made me think, wow, this has really been a long time. This is what classrooms are supposed to be.”
Seventh-graders in Cohort A began their day with a quick orientation in the cafeteria.
“This is their introduction to the campus,” MacRae said. “We did have a really quick, one-kid-meet-one-teacher type of thing in September but they only got to buzz in and see their classroom and buzz out. So this is truly their first time being here.”
Tuesday and Wednesday of this week are the beginning of a long process for his seventh-graders, MacRae said.
“First, you adjust to seventh grade, then you adjust to eighth grade, then you adjust to high school,” MacRae said. “This really is the first step in getting kids acclimated to secondary school.”
A lot of planning went into the reopening Tuesday, according to MacRae.
“There were a few glitches, the buses arrived a little bit early this morning, but little things like that can be worked out,” he said. “The kids all had their schedules and they all knew where to go. So I really don’t have any complaints. All in all, we are doing pretty well.”
He praised the work of his teachers in preparing for the return to the classroom.
“They have been very flexible,” MacRae said. “They got the remote thing down and we’re doing pretty well with that. But then they had to shift gears to hybrid. But they had been planning on it and they have pulled it together. So far, so good.”
Physical education teacher Chris Jordan oversaw a seventh-grade mask break on the athletic track Tuesday.
“You get to go outside, stand 6 feet apart and take off your mask,” seventh-grader Sydney Champagne said.
Jordan said the seventh-graders he saw Tuesday appeared to be more excited to be back in school in late October than they would have been if they returned in September.
“A lot of them are sick of sitting in front of a screen,” Jordan said. “Then, you also have the social aspect.”
Jordan said he was in Washington, D.C., when the school district shut down in mid-March.
“I got the call down there. So, there was quite a challenge in the spring,” Jordan said. “I didn’t have the kids here and I put out physical challenges. But there really was no way to hold them accountable.”
Sydney said she was happy to be back in school with her friends.
“During the mask breaks, a lot of my friends are in the same classes, so I get to see them,” she said. “Everybody’s doing good. I’m really excited to be back. I love school.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
