NEWBURY — Soon there will be food pantries at each Triton Regional School District school thanks to an ongoing collaboration with the volunteer-run First Parish Newbury Food Pantry.
Food pantries already opened at Salisbury Elementary School and Triton Regional High School in late November, according to First Parish Newbury Food Pantry officials.
Efforts to start food pantries at the remaining schools in the district – Newbury Elementary, Pine Grove Elementary and Triton Regional Middle schools – are now underway with hope of opening them in the coming months.
Jane Merrow, one of the pantry’s founders, emphasized the importance of students being able to receive healthy food and meal options outside of regular school hours.
“When I learned about the need in schools – and the fact that teachers were using their own funds to help when they could – I knew I had to act,” Merrow said. “It is unacceptable for students to go from their school day to after-school activities without snacks or to miss meals at home.”
Each pantry will able to provide access to healthy snacks, “mini meals” and groceries to take home for the weekend.
The pantry’s research has also shown that students’ need for food is significant. Some teachers began to purchase food for students with their own money, but there is such a need at Triton and other public schools in the area that teachers cannot meet the demand.
Merrow connected with Karrah Briley, wellness coordinator for the Triton Regional School District, in August to begin planning the logistics of opening food pantries at the schools.
“We are excited to be involved in this partnership and expect it to have a huge positive impact on the well-being of our students,” Briley said. “We want to decrease the stigma around food insecurity and so we have made this a community effort across all schools.”
Mallory Parrella, school adjustment counselor at Salisbury Elementary School, and Theresa Karol, administrative assistant to the principal at Triton Regional High School, agreed to collaborate with Merrow and Briley to open the pantries at their respective schools.
After students’ needs were assessed, the collaboration was able to provide students with shelves in semiprivate locations to access the pantry’s options without feeling embarrassed.
“They have been very positively received. At the high school, students are certainly more independent and they have been accessing snacks as well as food to bring home for themselves,” Briley said. “At Salisbury right now, the teachers can grab snacks to provide for students in class.”
Kendall Bowie, a volunteer for the First Parish Newbury Food Pantry, said donations for the school pantries are separate from the main food pantry.
“The [school] pantries are run by the First Parish Newbury Food Pantry but all donations are from outside sources, and a grant was written to help kick this off but they are different entities, but people are welcome to come to the main pantry and say their donations are for the school pantries as well,” Bowie said.
Briley and Bowie both added that there has been an emphasis on destigmatizing the pantries as well as access to food and food insecurities as a whole when informing students of their new options and resources.
“We’ve been trying really hard to be aware of the stigma so at the elementary school myself, Jane and Mallory read a book about food insecurity to every grade to understand the issues around food insecurity,” Briley noted.
“We also encourage if they [students] have siblings that they are worried about to take for them as well as information about the main food pantry for their families,” Briley said.
Bowie said there are direct contacts who see day-to-day operations with the elementary school teachers doing the shopping.
“Students fill out a menu and the teachers bring the backs to them discreetly,” Bowie added. “Jane Merrow got a group of people together to get an inventory of things to get a line of communication between the teachers and kids to see what they want and need like lotions, chapstick and personal hygiene items. We already provide soap and shampoo but other things have been brought to our attention that are needed.”
Anna Bates, director of curriculum and instruction, drew attention to the importance of making sure that students have access to food and are able to eat outside of school.
“Too many students come to school hungry and can’t be confident that they will have enough food when they get home,” Bates noted. “When we work collaboratively with community organizations, everyone benefits. The school-based food pantries will undoubtedly make a difference in the lives of our students.”
Briley noted that the pantries have generated “such a positive response, the teachers are so thankful for the help that these pantries are providing.”
“For the elementary, there are specific operating hours and routines for access, at the high school our administrative assistant Theresa Karol is there from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. so students can also come in before or after the school day to grab something,” Briley added.
Briley further added that the two pantries took about a month to get up and running, but the remaining three pantries should be open by March.
The First Parish Newbury Food Pantry is completely volunteer organized and operated, and was started in 2015. The pantry serves 475 to 525 guests each Friday, with half of its patrons coming from Newburyport, 25% from Newbury/Byfield and 25% from surrounding communities, including Rowley, Salisbury, Ipswich, Georgetown and West Newbury.
“The pantry is primarily run on an online ordering system and you could give as little information as you’d like, online ordering starts on Wednesdays and they [guests] have the choice of it being delivered or they can pick it [orders] up on Fridays,” Bowie said. “Many volunteers will also reach out to guests who aren’t as tech savvy as others.”
The First Parish Newbury Food Pantry is at 20 High Road in Newbury. Anyone wishing to access the pantry can place an online order at https://www.newburyfoodpantry.org/get-food from noon Wednesday through Thursday.
