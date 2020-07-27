NEWBURY — The Triton Regional School District is seeking input from families about reopening in the fall through an online survey and a series of virtual discussion sessions this week.
In an email sent to families Thursday, Superintendent Brian Forget and School Committee Chair Nerissa Wallen thanked families for their patience as the district complies with the state's request to design three reopening models — in-person classes, fully remote classes, and a hybrid of in-person and remote classes.
Before making any calls on what model it will lean toward, the district is asking families to fill out a survey for each child in their household to determine which model would be the best fit for families.
The 14-question survey asks families how each model would affect their child's ability to succeed in school, as well its convenience within each household.
The questions include whether a family would prefer their child do remote learning as opposed to taking in-person classes, what kind of access a child has to a device for remote learning, and if a family would have to find child care for any hybrid or remote learning model.
Officials are hosting virtual discussion sessions via Zoom for each school in the district. If a family is not able to participate in the session for their child's school, they are invited to attend any other sessions that work within their schedule.
The Salisbury Elementary School session will take place Tuesday from 8:30 to 10 a.m. The meeting ID is 857 9874 8698 and the passcode is 733499.
The Newbury Elementary School session will take place Tuesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The meeting ID is 863 0971 2557 and the passcode is 129161.
The Pine Grove School session will take place Wednesday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. The meeting ID is 873 5056 7460 and the passcode is 840916.
The Triton Regional Middle School session will take place Thursday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The meeting ID is 816 2159 9096 and the passcode is 910734.
The Triton Regional High School session will take place Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The meeting ID is 889 9895 3234 and the passcode is 769436.
Finally, there will be a community feedback session Friday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The meeting ID is 883 7298 1383 and the passcode is 431104.
All of the virtual sessions have an option to call in by phone at +1 (646) 876-9923. Families are also welcome to submit feedback by email at schoolcommittee@tritonschools.org.
To read the survey, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/ReopeningFamilySurvey07222020.
For more information, go to the frequently updated district question-and-answer page at https://sites.google.com/tritonschools.org/trsd/home.
