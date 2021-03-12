BYFIELD — All students in the Triton Regional School District could return to their classrooms full time by April 7.
Last week, the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education gave Commissioner of Education Jeff Riley the authority to order school districts back into a full-time, in-person learning model next month.
Riley further clarified his plan Wednesday and said students in kindergarten through fifth grade must return to their classes by April 5 while middle schoolers would need to be back in school by April 28.
Triton Superintendent Brian Forget told the School Committee at its meeting Wednesday that June 18 is the district's last day of school before summer. But the district would have to make up any days beyond the two deadlines.
Forget told the committee that he recommended all students from kindergarten through high school seniors begin the transition to full-time, in-person learning beginning with a remote, half day April 5.
He said April 6 would be used as a professional development day for teachers to prepare for the shift to full-time learning and students would head to school in person April 7.
"Then, we have Wednesday, Thursday, Friday," Forget said. "It is a short week and we can work through the kinks."
The district is planning to implement a full-day kindergarten schedule at no further cost to parents.
"We will not charge for that," he said. "We basically have 2½ months left of the year."
Under state guidelines, student desks must be at least 3 to 6 feet apart. Forget said he and his administrators have already worked out the logistics to ensure proper social distancing.
School districts may ask for a waiver from the state to remain in a remote/hybrid learning model but doing so could be very involved, according to Forget.
"It's not like you ask the department and they say, 'Sure,'" he said. "There would be a site visit to take measurements and walk-through to make sure that we logistically can't make it happen any sooner."
The district has ordered 11 large, outdoor tents that could serve as additional classroom space and as an outdoor cafeteria at the high school and middle school campus in Byfield.
Families who have opted to use the district's remote learning academy would be allowed to continue through the end of the school year, according to Forget.
Forget said last week he was looking into holding a vaccination clinic for his teachers, but the prognosis for holding an exclusive Triton vaccination session was not looking good.
"I am hopeful that all educators will be able to get a first dose, certainly before April 5," Forget said. "But I think the ability for us to run an in-district clinic is just not going to become a reality."
The committee is expected to vote on Forget's plan March 17.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.