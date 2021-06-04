SALISBURY – For dozens of graduating Triton Regional High School seniors Thursday was a trip back in time.
A school busload of seniors in their blue caps and gowns pulled up in front of their alma mater, Salisbury Elementary School, for what has become a tradition visit by the seniors with the younger students. The event – which this year took place in the traffic circle in front of the school – also gives the seniors a chance to hug and chat with many of the teachers they had when they were in grade school.
Salisbury Elementary Principal James Montanari served as emcee and cheerleader, urging the smiling seniors to make three laps around the area to the cheers and high-5s of the younger students. Afterward, several seniors spoke briefly about their plans after Saturday's Triton graduation.
