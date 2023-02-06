SALISBURY — For generations, the busy slopes of Bradford Ski Area have served as kind of a proving ground for fledgling skiers. And for years, the Haverhill club has invited local schools and recreational clubs to visit the mountain.
Among them is Salisbury Parks & Recreation, which teamed up with Ski Bradford to offer a six-week, after-school ski and snowboard program for students beginning last year, according to Parks and Recreation Administrator Jennifer Roketenetz.
The program is for students with varied abilities and offers lessons, open skiing and snowboarding, and rental packages with varying fees. It is open to students in grades 3 through 12 in the Triton Regional School District and had 36 participants in the first year.
“This year, I have 42 children participating in the club and those kids come every Wednesday for six weeks,” Roketenetz said. “It’s absolutely one of my favorite programs.”
She said the program includes students from Salisbury, Rowley and Newbury.
A critical part of the program is the parent and adult volunteers, according to Roketenetz.
“They’re my extra set of eyes on the hill and they get to ski or snowboard for the evening at no cost to them in exchange to just being an adult out in the snow keeping an eye on the kids,” Roketenetz said.
She said parents often get nostalgic when visiting their old stomping ground.
“When I’m sitting in the lodge, I spend a lot of time with the parents and you get to hear all the fun stories of the parents saying that that’s where they learned to ski or snowboard,” Roketenetz said.
She said the club is open to all skill levels and had high praise for Bradford Ski Club’s ability to accommodate them.
“You have kids that go in and they may have never gotten on skis or a snowboard before and they go through one lesson and they might be a natural,” Roketenetz said. “And so they’re very good about meeting kids where they’re at, making sure they’re in the appropriate lesson level, and then giving them the confidence they need to get out there.”
The Parks and Recreation administrator spoke about what she enjoys most during the trips.
“There’s nothing better than standing on the base of the hill in the snow, even when there’s no snow anywhere else, and just hearing all the sounds around you, all the kids laughing and calling for each other,” Roketenetz said.
“They’re coming down and some of them even snow me when they get to the bottom of the hill, but I love it.”
She said the program should run until schools let out for vacation on Feb. 20, weather permitting.
