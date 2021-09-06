BYFIELD — Students in the Triton Regional School District will be headed back to their classrooms in face masks on Tuesday but the superintendent is promising a more traditional learning experience for the 2021-22 school year.
Triton used a hybrid learning model, which saw most classes split into “cohorts,” for most of the 2020-21 school year.
Superintendent Brian Forget said all classes at the district’s five schools will return to school this year without remote learning or “cohorts” Tuesday morning.
“I say the mood right now is cautiously optimistic,” Forget said. “Aside from the fact that we are paying close attention to those COVID-19 symptoms lists, and that we are wearing masks while indoors at all times, we are hoping that the start of school is relatively normal.”
Forget said each Triton parent in Salisbury, Rowley and Newbury should have received a bus schedule for their child, if necessary.
“We will still have some social distancing in the cafeterias,” he said. “We are not required to at this point but we are still maintaining at least 3 or 4 feet at the middle and high schools and 6 feet at the elementary schools.”
Students will also return to school to see some familiar and new faces behind teachers’ desks.
“If you look at the number of people who came onboard in the later course of last year and over the summer, we have about 50 new people,” he said. “It really reflects a changeover over the course of about 10 months. This would include the changes that happened over the course of the past winter when people got closer to retirement. We were living in a very different world at the time and they had some new motivation to retire. Mostly, it was people retiring or moving out of the area or changing careers.”
Salisbury Elementary School students will be getting to know their new interim principal in longtime high school Assistant Principal Kathryn Dawe.
“Kathryn is a familiar face in the district,” Forget said. “She will be the interim principal for the current year and Jane Keeler, who is a former, 26-year kindergarten teacher, will be acting as the assistant principal. We expect to begin the search for the long-term principal in the fall.”
The district will offer free school breakfasts and lunches to all students courtesy of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“Last year, it felt like there were so many unknowns that you literally didn’t know how things were going to look like when we got back after being out for the entire spring,” Forget said. “This year, we are returning knowing how hard and challenging that it was for kids and teachers. We know that they are coming back, we know what it is like to wear masks, so it is not as challenging as having students not in front of you.”
According to Forget, having teachers and students together in the same classroom should give everyone involved some added confidence heading into another school year.
“I think that there is a comfort in knowing that everyone is returning but there is also caution in where we are and our ability to meet students where they are at,” he said. “There is still a lot of assessing to do and we need to talk about the interruption into learning over the past year.
“That will make the beginning of the year more challenging,” he added. “Many of the students will be at a different starting point than they might have been if the pandemic had not happened. So there still are concerns but I think everyone is excited to be back and to have students back but the pandemic happened and is still happening, so we don’t have it in the past tense yet.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.