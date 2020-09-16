BYFIELD — It’s back to school today for students in the Triton Regional School District. But, just like about everything else in 2020, the reality is unusual.
Superintendent Brian Forget said all five of the district’s schools will open for remote learning and students will work from home until at least next month.
“Parents can be expected to be ready for remote learning on Wednesday,” Forget said. “The teachers have communicated their expectations to them and how and where and when to be. They will also know when their students are supposed to be working on certain things.”
Forget said the School Committee is expected to discuss at its meeting Sept. 30 whether to continue remote learning or move to a hybrid model.
“They have set Oct. 13 as the first potential shift into hybrid,” he said. “That would be the Tuesday after Columbus Day. We all agreed that it would make sense to give about two weeks of runway for families to prepare for things.”
If the committee does not decide to switch to a hybrid model, the issue will be brought up again every four weeks, according to Forget.
“If we missed that target in October, we will then go and make a determination at the end of October for early November,” he said. “We will review that every four weeks.”
Elementary school students will begin each day at 8:25 a.m. and end at 2:55 p.m. Students at the middle and high schools will have class each school day from 7:45 a.m. until 2:13 p.m.
“We have a full schedule throughout the day,” Forget said.
He said the average remote school day is designed to balance synchronous, live learning — such as a Zoom call or a face-to-face video link — with asynchronous learning where students work at their own pace.
“The idea is not to have students sitting and staring at a computer all day,” Forget said. “That’s the balance of synchronous and asynchronous learning.”
Forget acknowledged that a long, remote school day can place a “massive burden” on families.
“Certainly for now, everything is all remote,” Forget said. “All of our physical education teachers are generating lessons and exercises to do online. Students are at home and they will have a 20-minute workout to do independently. That’s all in the remote world and these are things that people can do from the house.”
The district’s teachers have been adapting well to the remote model, according to Forget.
“They have been balancing between cautiously optimistic and understandably anxious,” Forget said. “Everyone wants to do well. I have high expectations, they have high expectations, no one wants to put forward an educational product that isn’t of highest quality.”
Forget said he and his teachers know remote learning will be very challenging for the district’s families.
“Everyone is going to be at home, learning, and this is all brand new,” he said. “What happened in the spring was sort of a crash course. We have had time to plan, but the teachers are all telling me it’s like being a first-year teacher again, even for someone who has been at it for 15 years. So, there are aspects of it that are exciting and there are other pieces that are very counterintuitive for a profession that relies upon connections between people.”
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
