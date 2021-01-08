BYFIELD — Students in the Triton Regional School District will get one more day of remote learning under their belts before they return to a hybrid learning model on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Third graders through high school seniors in Rowley, Newbury and Salisbury have been going to school at home in a remote learning model since Dec. 7.
Classrooms were due to open up in hybrid learning mode once again Tuesday, Jan. 19, the day after the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
But the Triton Regional School District School Committee met briefly Thursday night to add a transitional day to the school calendar on Jan. 19, and classes will instead begin in person on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
According to an email from Superintendent Brian Forget, the district has added a professional development day for educators to better help them prepare for the return to in-person learning on Jan. 19.
In-person learning will begin for Cohort B on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Forget also stated that the School Committee's recent move will not add any school days to this year's calendar, since the district still has two professional days to play with.
