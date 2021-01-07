BYFIELD — Triton Regional School District Superintendent Brian Forget is in his 26th year working in education and said he has never experienced anything like the past two school years.
"It's hard to call a snow day. It's hard to sit there at 4 in the morning and know that the decision you will be making is going to impact 2,400 students and 5,000 parents," Forget said. "That's a hard decision but man, that feels like child's play right now."
Students from Rowley, Newbury and Salisbury in third grade and up are attending class at home in the remote learning model. "High-priority" learners as well as prekindergartners through second-graders have been attending class at school.
"The reason why prekindergarten through the second grade are still in the schools is that you can't really teach them remotely," Forget said.
The School Committee initially voted to move the district to a remote learning model Dec. 7. At the time, the committee was concerned about close contacts due to Thanksgiving.
But the committee voted last week to extend remote learning time from a Jan. 4 return date to Jan. 19.
"We felt it was a good move to get ahead of the anticipated holiday bump," Forget said. "A lot of people are looking at the teachers teaching remotely and thinking, 'Oh, they just want to stay home.' No. They are literally in a constant state of frustration to not be able to do what they know and want to be able to do with their students.
"But I think our approach has been good, giving the teachers the autonomy to decide what works best for them," Forget added. "Certainly, we have expectations but we trust the educators to do their best given the current situation."
Triton teachers have been asked to adapt to an ever-changing situation since March.
"Since March 13 of last year, educators have been living in this constant state of flux," Forget said. "They are also in this constant state of feeling like, the reason that they went into education is not something that they are able to do correctly now. But I'm proud of the work they're doing. They have all been working on this, 24/7."
Educators have been asked to become more than just classroom teachers in 2020-21, according to Forget.
"We don't call teachers essential workers but they really are," he said. "They are not paid like they are, they are not treated like they are, but educators are essential employees. I think we are realizing more and more that our communities rely on us for far more than their ABCs and 123s. We are the largest social service organization. We are the largest meals provider and that is really wearing."
