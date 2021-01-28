BYFIELD — Superintendent Brian Forget presented his proposal to spend an additional $1.9 million to fund the Triton Regional School District for the upcoming 2021-22 school year to the School Committee Wednesday night.
The committee approved a $44.4 million operating budget last March 11, just days before schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although the three towns which make up the district, Newbury, Rowley and Salisbury, all committed to fully funding Triton’s budget last year, they might not be able to do the same in 2021, according to Forget.
The School Committee began its annual budgeting process by hearing the superintendent’s proposal to spend an additional $1.2 million in salary, benefits, programming and operations increases to get the district to a level services budget Wednesday night.
Forget also proposed an additional $673,107 in new spending, including $75,000 for the second year of free, full-day kindergarten, which he said remains an "important priority."
"As we move forward, free full-day k is going to become legislated," Forget said Wednesday night. "Because, legislation is approved when it negatively impacts a few people. So, we don't want to be on the wrong side of that."
Forget also requested $100,000 for a new special education program for students with multiple medical disabilities.
"We will literally spend multiples of this if those students leave the district," Forget said. "I feel like that, above all of the spending is an absolute and should be considered a must do. Because this could actually save money in the long run."
The superintendent has also requested a pair of technical hires on the Byfield campus at $156,107. According to Forget, Triton has 1,000 new devices in the building and would need technical support for those.
Updating the online Math in Focus curriculum would cost an additional $42,000, and additional extended learning opportunities will also be needed to account for the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and would cost the district a proposed $300,000.
“We will have to provide some additional extended learning opportunities into the summer and into the new year to help close the gaps that we know have emerged over the course of the past year," Forget said.
Forget added that the district is also expecting an additional $800,000 in federal CARES Act money before the next school year begins.
"Some of that is being earmarked for pool testing (for the coronavirus) or closing some gaps," Forget said. "But we would like to carry a lot of that into next year simply because we just don't know what we don't know."
According to Forget, if all budget requests were approved by the district towns, preliminary budget numbers indicate that Salisbury would see an additional assessment of 7.33% ($14.5 million); Newbury would see its assessment rise 5.75% ($10.4 million); and Rowley would be up 2.58% ($11.2 million).
The School Committee will meet again Wednesday, Feb. 3 to continue the budget discussion. A vote is expected Feb. 10.
"The tentative budget, not legally but traditionally, has been considered the high water mark," committee member Nerissa Wallen said. "Typically that is the highest that the budget would be and it would go down from there."
The district budget must be finalized before Wednesday, March 10.
Forget's budget proposals can be found at www.tritonschools.org/download/school-committee-meeting-agenda-1-27-2021/.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
