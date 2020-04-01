BYFIELD — After hearing about the shortage of personal protective equipment at area hospitals, two Triton Regional High School teachers brought their classroom 3-D printers home and went to work, crafting respirator masks and shipping them off to health care professionals.
Last week, Superintendent Brian Forget received an email from the local library consortium, requesting that those with 3-D printers consider making supplies for a list of area facilities, including Massachusetts General Hospital. He forwarded the inquiry to Kathy Norton, a teacher, robotics team adviser and program coordinator for the math, business and computer science departments.
Norton, who first acquired a 3-D printer in 2013 for her robotics lab, didn’t hesitate to take action. Norton and Scott Dube, a technology and engineering teacher, borrowed the 3-D printers from their classrooms and set up space in their own homes to tackle the project.
With the help of her son, Benjamin, an eighth-grader at Triton Regional Middle School, Norton has already shipped five masks to Massachusetts General Hospital and six to Beverly Hospital. She is preparing to send another shipment to Anna Jaques Hospital.
Each mask is produced in three parts using polylactic acid plastic. There is the actual mask, a small filter and the cap to cover it. The mask is flat but heat from a hairdryer or another device can be used to make it fit, Norton said.
The 3-D printing process takes approximately seven hours to complete, and each piece has to be crafted carefully.
“The list across the state is vast,” Norton said of all the hospitals in need. She will continue making masks with her son’s help until they are no longer needed.
Norton said some people have asked about the materials used and whether they need antimicrobial plastic. She has been using PLA plastic rolls and wrapping each mask in a plastic bag.
Norton said hospitals can decide how they choose to clean them.
“If they can serve the greater good by being respirator masks, then hopefully people will continue to make them and send them,” she said.
Norton said she is “in awe” of how many people and organizations have reached out to work together.
“It is wonderful to see how people come together in time of need,” she said.
To learn more or to get involved, go to https://getusppe.org.
Staff reporter Heather Alterisio can be reached via email at halterisio@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3149. Follow her on Twitter @HeathAlt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.